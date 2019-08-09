Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Anniversaries
• 18th anniversary — Voices of Harmony will celebrate its 18th anniversary at 5 p.m. Saturday at St. James M.B. Church, 325 Wallace St., Florence. Minister Gernard Garner will speak. Pastor: Albert Ingram.
• 40th Pastoral Anniversary — Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1806 Poplar St., Muscle Shoals, will celebrate the Rev. Roger Pride's 40th pastoral anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday , with guests, the Rev. Ivan Pride and the Hartselle Missionary Baptist Church. The 2 p.m. guests will be the Rev. Leotha Ingram and the Cave Spring Missionary Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals.
• 123rd Church Anniversary — St. Luke United Methodist Church, 300 E. 17th St., Florence, will celebrate its 123rd anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Ronald Thompson, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, Sheffield, choir and congregation will be guests.
• Second Pastoral Anniversary — Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, Second Street, Leighton, will have a pre-anniversary worship service and singing for Pastor Wesley and Lady Tanndra Thompson will be at 4 p.m. Aug. 17, with Pastor Sammie Milton and Bethel Colbert M.B. Church Mass Choir; singing to follow with The Hummingbirds and Fellows, Phillips Sisters, God's Servants, St. James Special Choir, Spiritual Harmonies and the Anointed Ones. The pastoral anniversary for Pastor Wesley and Lady Tanndra Thompson will be at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 18, with Pastor Vinton Copeland, Powell P.B. Church, Talbotton, Georgia, and 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Karlos Felton, Zion No. 1 M.B. Church, Barton.
• 175th Anniversary — Canaan United Methodist Church, 3000 County Road 189, Florence, will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 18.
• 12th Pastoral Anniversary — Eleven Grove M.B. Church, 24865 Waterloo Road, Florence, will present Pastor William and Lady Margaret Smith's pastoral anniversary at 11 a.m. Aug. 25. Special guest: Pastor Wesley Thompson, Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, Leighton.
Homecoming
• Homecoming/Friends and Family Day — Greater St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 129 S. Cherokee St., Florence, will celebrate Homecoming/Friends and Family Day at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Wesley Thompson, of Bethel Colbert M.B. Church. Pastor: Christopher Reeves.
Singing
• The Harville Family Gospel Concert — The concert, featuring Jessie Harville (who sang with The Hensons), will be 7-9 p.m. Saturday at the Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Admission: $10.
• Gospel singing — Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville, will have a gospel singing at 5 p.m. Sunday, featuring Distinction Trio.
• Open Doors — Open Doors Church, Pinehurst Boulevard, Sheffield, at 4 p.m. Sunday, special guest include Broken, Sensational, Wells Brothers, Soul Seekers, Gray Sisters, Phillip Sisters, Orr Sisters, Spiritual Harmooners, Shawn Moore and New Fellowship. Tickets: $10 in advance. Pastor: Laura Thompson.
Revivals
• Revival — Mt. Olievia M.B. Church, 3935 E. Second St., Muscle Shoals, will have a revival at 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, with the Rev. Earnest Smith, of First M.B. Church, Tuscumbia. Choirs each night include: mass choir, Monday; senior choir, Tuesday; adult choir, Wednesday; and male chorus, Thursday. Pastor: George J. Granville.
• Revival — First Baptist Church, 521 College Ave., Russellville, will have a revival 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, with evangelist Rev. Otis C. Neloms, pastor of First Baptist, Courtland. Pastor: B.J. Bonner.
• Revival — Milner's Chapel United Methodist Church (next to El Reposo Nursing Home), 31301 County Road 8, Florence, will have a revival Aug. 25-28, with Richard Smith preaching. The revival begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 25, with services 7 p.m. Aug. 26-28.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Marie Osmond — The Heritage Christian University fundraiser will be Saturday at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa. Tickets, $50. 800-367-3565, 256-766-6610, hcu.edu
• Friends and Family Day — New Testament M.B. Church, 526 Trade St., Florence, will celebrate the event at 2 p.m. Sunday, with guests, the St. James M.B. Church family, Florence, and its pastor, the Rev. Albert Ingram. Pastor: F.C. Rowlett.
• Superhero City Kids Event — Florence First Assembly, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence, will have 3 days of fun and fellowship. Free food, games, inflatables and prizes. The event is 6-8 p.m. Aug. 16, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 17 and 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18.
• Friends and Family Day — Rock Primitive Baptist Church, Florence, will celebrate the event at 2 p.m. Sunday with guest Nazareth P.B. Church and the Rev. William Vaughn. Worship begins at 11 a.m.
• Tea and Feast — St. James M.B. Church, 325 Wallace St., Florence, will have its annual tea and feast 4-6 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Education Department. Music: Gospelette, Appointed One, Carrie Thompson. Pastor: Albert Ingram.
• Zack Hunt to visit — The blogger/writer will be at Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence, at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 to discuss his new book "Unraptured." Childcare will be provided. 256-766-3606
