Send items for the Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
Bible study
• Community interdenominational Bible study — Join in a 30–week journey from the Red Sea to the Jordan River; through the Books of Exodus, Leviticus, and Numbers. In-person and online classes will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, concluding April 25. Nursery is provided. Children and youth ministry provides approved curriculum for infant–12th grade. A registration fee of $35/adult, $10/child covers all curriculum materials for the study. Scholarships are available. Meet in-person at Parkview Baptist Church, 1404 Hwy 72 E., Tuscumbia. Online classes will be available. An online Men’s group will meet on 6-6:55 p.m. Monday nights, beginning Aug. 22. For information, or to register; call 256-366-8920, email Rita.prince906@gmail.com, or colbertcounty.cbsclass.org.
• Covenants of the Bible — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2001 Cloyd Blvd., Florence, will host a 5-week study of the covenants of the Bible on Wednesday through March 29. Soup will be served at 6 p.m., followed by the Bible study.
Music
• The Guardians — People's Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd., Savannah, Tennessee, will host The Guardians at 6 p.m. Sunday. www.pcsavannah.com, 731-727-8242
• Wildwood Trio — A Pre-St. Patrick’s Day concert will be presented by the Wildwood Trio at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 300 N. Dickson St. in Tuscumbia. There is no charge to attend the concert, which is sponsored by Grace Episcopal Church, Sheffield. 256-710-9081, 256-383-2014.
• Florence Camerata — The Florence Camerata will kickoff its 2023 season with a concert, “It’s a Grand Night For Singing!” at 7 p.m. March 23 at the First Presbyterian Church, Mobile Street, Florence. The concert is free, but as a 501(c)3 entity, donations are accepted.
Pastoral Anniversary
• Pastoral celebration — First Missionary Baptist Church, 330 Thompson St., Florence, will celebrate the Rev. Joseph Marshall and Family on his 40th Pastoral Anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Cornell Martin, pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church of Pulaski, Tennessee, will bring the message.
Services
• Spring series — Jacksonburg Church of Christ, 414 Lauderdale 28, Florence, is conducting a Wednesday night spring series. The service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Harrison Chastain, of Jackson Heights Church of Christ, speaking on "Hell is Real."
Special Events
• Black History — Belle Mont Mansion and the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will host a Black History program at the museum, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, at 2 p.m. Saturday. Speaker will be Tom McKnight, who will present a power point about his search for his ancestors, including Delia Watkins, a former seamstress at Belle Mont. Special honoree will be Charlotte Perrett, elder member of the church, whose ancestors were enslaved at Belle Mont. The nearby Meredith log homeplace will receive recognition as one of Alabama’s “Places in Peril,” worthy of careful preservation. Attendees are invited to bring photos and to share stories of their ancestors who had ties to slavery at Belle Mont and at other plantations in Colbert County and to discuss the creation of a digital file to preserve their stories. No charge. 256-381-5052, bellemontmansion@gmail.com
• Blessing Tree — Gather, pray and encourage at 921 E. Second St., Sheffield. Healing Rooms will be 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays. Prayer groups include prayer Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon; women's prayer group 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays; preschool moms and kiddos 10-11 a.m. Fridays, with circle time with Jesus; men's prayer group 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays with Pastor Alex. Blessing Tree Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Need a prayer? Call 256-248-4864.
• Benefit Trail Ride and Auction — The Coats Farm, 1458 Lauderdale 298, Florence, is the site of the event beginning with a yard sale at 8 a.m. Friday at the barn. The trail ride will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, with a silent auction beginning at 9:30 a.m., and an outside auction beginning at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds benefit the North Alabama Christian Children's Home. 256-366-3327, 256-762-2514, 256-762-2804
• Soldiers in Hoop Skirts — Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence, will host a Road Scholars presentation by Dolores Hydock on nurses, spies and other fighting women of the American Civil War at 11 a.m. March 19. Free. 256-856-4125
• Car and Truck Show — The ninth annual Car and Truck Show will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 at Washington Park Baptist Church, 201 N.E. Broadway Ave., Muscle Shoals. All proceeds go to the church's Guatemala Missions. Registration is 8 a.m. to noon, with $20 donation. Door prizes, cash prizes, food and fun. Rain date is April 1. Mail to Ronnie James, 1307 S.W. 11th St., Sheffield, AL 35660, or call 256-381-3536; Terry Bacon, 256-702-0154; Larry Ticer, 256-762-4906; Mike Hall, 256-335-9476; Mike McDougle, 256-436-0863.
• Empty Bowls Luncheon — The 18th annual Empty Bowls Luncheon will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12 at Marriott Conference Center (Shoals), 10 Hightower Pl., Florence. All funds go to the Salvation Army of the Shoals. Carryout available. Tickets: $20, and available from any SAWA member, The Salvation Army office, CB&S Bank on Hough Road or Trinity Ceramic Supply East. 256-764-4432, 256-810-6175
• Food Box Give Away — On the third Tuesday of each month there will be a food box give away at First Presbyterian Church, 130 E. Fifth St., Sheffield. 256-383-1717
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday. Donations accepted.
• Food room — The food pantry (located in the Samaritan House) at 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, will be open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. first and third Tuesday of each month.
• Prayer line ministry — Grace Bible Church of the Shoals has a prayer line ministry. Text or email prayer need to Prayer@gbcshoals.com. All requests are confidential.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.