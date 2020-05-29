Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Online
• 31 Days of Encouragement — Local Churches of Christ ministers will do 10-minute devotionals each day on Facebook through June 4. Each video brings an inspirational and Bible-based message of hope.
Homecoming canceled
Pisgah's Homecoming — Services are canceled for Pisgah's Homecoming on June 14. Donations for the cemetery upkeep may be mailed to Pisgah Cemetery Fund, 280 County Road 139, Florence, AL 35633.
Music
• James D. Vaughan Quartet Festival — The festival is scheduled for July 22-24 at Crockett Theater, 203 N. Military Ave., Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The kickoff celebration is 1 p.m. July 22 with Phil Cross and Poet Voices. At 7 p.m. July 22, the music of the Chuck Wagon Gang, the Inspirations, Mark Trammell Quartet and Tribute Quartet. Numerous quartets will appear throughout the week. This year will feature free matinees daily with the Dixie Echoes, Down East Boys and the Diplomats. Host Quartet and The Kellys will appear each evening. Josh Franks will be the MC for the festival. Call 1-931-762-4231 or visit lawrenceburgtn.gov.
Special Events
• Samaritan House Clothes Giveaway — Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, will host an open air parking lot clothes giveaway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4-5. Rain date will be June 11-12. All clothing and other items free.
• Decoration Day — Austin Cemetery, 8860 County Road 5, Florence, will have its annual Decoration Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.