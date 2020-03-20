Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
Anniversaries
• 40th Year of Singing God's Praises — The Summerhill Family will celebrate at 3 p.m. Sunday at Springhill M.B. Church, Florence. Host group, St. James Special Chorus, Florence; co-host, God's Servants, Town Creek; special guests; Garner Brothers, Town Creek, Phillips Sisters, Courtland, and Morning Star, Decatur. There will be a tribute for Ray Summerhill.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23 at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
• Bible Study — A 12-week Bible study of first and second Peter will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence. Cost: $10 for book. Class uses Community Bible Study material. Snacks provided.
Singing
• Hometown Sing — Josh and Ashley Franks will host the southern gospel event at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hardin County High School, Pickwick Road, Savannah, Tennessee. Others appearing will be The Kingsmen Quartet, Sue Dodge, The Perrys and The Guardians. Doors open one hour before the concert. joshandashleyfranks.com, 731-727-8242
Services
• Friends and Family Day — People's Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd., Savannah, Tennessee, will have the event at 10 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Josh and Ashley Franks will welcome Sue Dodge. Lunch will follow. 731-727-8242, ptcsavannah.com.
Friends and Family Day — St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 220 E. Alabama St., Florence, will observe the event at 11 a.m. Sunday. Speaker will be Deacon Derrick Robinson, First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield.
• Lent series on mental health — Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence, will have the series each Sunday in March. The theme Sunday is "The Church and Addiction." A traditional service is 9 a.m.; Sunday school is 10 a.m.; and contemporary service is 11 a.m.
Revivals
Revival — Muscle Shoals Church of God, 1700 Firestone Ave., will host a revival Sunday-Wednesday with evangelist Anthony Noe. Sunday worship is 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m.; services 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday.
• Revival services — First Free Will Baptist Church, 2701 Florence Blvd., Florence, will begin a revival at 11 a.m. Sunday. Services each night will be 6:30 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Spring Break Youth Explosion — The event will be 10 a.m. March 29 at New Birth Ministries, 225 S. Spurr St., Florence. Featuring Rapper Dante Pride, NBY Step Team, New Birth young adults praise team and more.
