Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23, 2020, at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
Singing
• Benefit program — Petersville Missionary Baptist Church, Cloverdale Road, Florence, will have the event at 5 p.m. Saturday. Program consists of singing from various choirs and groups and is hosted by Brother Richard Turner, of St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Florence. All proceeds benefit Brother Clifford Anderson, who is dealing with health issue.
• The Farm Hands on Tour — The gospel group will be at Barton First Baptist Church, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee, at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free admission; love offering will be received.
• Shoals Chamber Singers Christmas Concert — The group will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Episcopal Church, 103 Darby Ave., Sheffield, and 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., Florence. Free; donations accepted at door.
Services
• Speaker — Rev. Doug Traversa will present "Positively Atheistic" at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence, at 11 a.m. Sunday. Child care provided.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Bethlehem Project — New Beginning Church, 853 Florence Blvd., presents the project beginning 8 a.m. Dec. 8, where toys, coats and food are given to families in need. To contribute, call 256-740-0800 or bring donation by the church in the Four Lane Shopping Center.
• Florence Camerata Concert — Christmas in the Shoals will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2422 Darby Drive, Florence. Adults: $10; students: $5.
