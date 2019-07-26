Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Anniversaries
• 123rd Church Anniversary — St. Luke United Methodist Church, 300 E. 17th St., Florence, will celebrate its 123rd anniversary at 3 p.m. Aug. 11. The Rev. Ronald Thompson, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, Sheffield, choir and congregation will be guests.
Homecoming
• Homecoming — Bethel Grove Church, 130 County Road 127, Florence, will celebrate homecoming all day Aug. 4, with a singing at 1:30 p.m. with New Ground. 256-577-0691
Bible study
• Register for study — Registration day for Colbert County Community Bible Study will be 9-11 a.m. Aug. 1 in the lobby of the fellowship building of the host church, Barton Baptist. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Registration fee is $35 adult (scholarships available), and $10 child (infants-12th grade). Classes meet on Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m., beginning Aug. 22. To register online: colbertcounty.cbsclass.org.
Community Bible Study — Open registration for Community Bible Study, a women's interdenominational Bible study on the book of Acts, will be at the host church, Woodmont Baptist Church, Darby Drive, Florence, from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 7. Registration fee is $35 for adults (scholarships available) and $10 for children (infants-12th grade). Classes meet from 9:45-11:45 a.m. Wednesdays, beginning Aug. 28. Registration available online, florenceal.cbsclass.org.
Singing
• James D. Vaughan Quartet Festival — The festival will be at Crockett Theater in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, today-Saturday. At 7 p.m. today: The McKameys, Gold City, LeFevre Quartet and Tribute Qt. At 6 p.m. Saturday: America's No. 1 Quartet, Triumphant Quartet, the Perrys, Kingsmen Quartet and the Guardians with guest bass vocalist, Pat Barker. A free matinee show will be at 1 p.m. each day. Josh Franks is the MC for the festival. Tickets: 800-547-6500, lawrenceburgtn.gov.
Services
• Guest speaker — Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1806 Poplar St., Muscle Shoals, will have guest speaker Minister Robert Polk, associate minister of Eleven Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Florence, at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
• Speaker — As part of the W.C. Handy Festival, the Blue Navigators will entertain with a show of various musical genres at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence, at 11 a.m. Sunday. Child care provided.
Revivals
• Summer revival — Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville, will have a summer revival at 7 p.m. today with Brother Glenn Bridgemon. Pastor: Brother Frank Chaney.
• Fall revival — St. Luke United United Methodist Church, 300 E. 17th St., Sheffield, will have a fall revival at 7 p.m. Aug. 6-8, with the Rev. Wesley Thompson, pastor of Bethel Colbert Missionary Baptist Church, speaking. Pastor: Rev. Leonard Barber.
Special events
• Fellowship program — New Salem M.B. Church, 923 W. Mobile St., Florence, will have a fellowship program at 2 p.m. Sunday with guests Eleven Grove M.B. Church and the Rev. William Smith. Pastor: Rev. Fred L. Mitchell Smith.
• Shoals Chapter of the Order of St. Luke — The group will meet at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Sheffield Room, Park Place, 501 N. Montgomery Ave. Grace Anderson will speak on a study called "Anointed to Heal" by Larry and Audrey Eddings.
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Marie Osmond — The Heritage Christian University fundraiser will be Aug. 10 at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa. Tickets, $50. 800-367-3565, 256-766-6610, hcu.edu
• Zack Hunt to visit — The blogger/writer will be at Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence, at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 to discuss his new book "Unraptured." Childcare will be provided. 256-766-3606
Vacation Bible School
• VBS — Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 115 Easterwood St., Cherokee, will have a one-day Vacation Bible School from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Classes are available for children and adults. Church picnic will follow VBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.