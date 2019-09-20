Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Anniversaries
• 4th Appreciation — The Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1112 E. 18th St., Sheffield, will honor its pastor, the Rev. Ronald E. Thompson and family on their fourth appreciation services Sunday. The 11 a.m. speaker will be the Rev. Charles Beard, associate minister of Calvary. The 2 p.m. service will be conducted by Pastor Robert Pearl and Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, Courtland.
• 146th Anniversary — St. James M.B. Church, 325 Wallace St., Florence, will celebrate its anniversary at 3 p.m Sunday. Guests: Pastor Jerry Reeves and congregation of Galilee Baptist Church of Leighton. Theme: Choose sheep or goat (Matthew 25:33-46). Pastor: Albert Ingram Jr.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23, 2020, at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
Singing
• Concert — Gold City from Gadsden will be in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at New Union Missionary Baptist Church, 40 Highway 28, Red Bay. A love offering will be received.
• Singing — Holy Destiny, from Clanton, will be at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 184 County Road 311, Moulton, at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 29.
Revivals
• Fall revival — Mount Zion P.B. Church, Gunwaleford Road, County Road 2, Florence, will have a 3-night revival at 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday5. Speakers: Monday3, Rev. Shane Rainer, pastor, Living Word Community Church, Tuscumbia; Tuesday, Rev. Wesley Thompson, pastor, Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, Leighton; Wednesday, Rev. Lowell Gibbs, pastor, Macedonia M.B. Church, Town Creek. Pastor: Elder Curtis Russsell.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Collegiate Day — Greater St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, Cherokee Street, Florence, will observe Collegiate Day, "Too Blessed to be Stressed," on Sunday. The College Ministry will be awarding Scholarship Assistance Certificates during luncheon. Students must register for certificates during breakfast registration. Continental breakfast is 9-9:40 a.m.; Morning Glory, praise and worship with J,Q and the Burns Ensemble, and the Rev. Thomas J. Calhoun, 9:45 a.m.; worship service, with the Rev. Christopher Reeves and Alumni Collegiate Choir, 10:45 a.m.; fellowship luncheon to follow. UNA campus transportation available (pickup is 8:45 am. and drop off after luncheon). 256-762-1799, 706-566-7314
• Family and Friends Day — St. Luke United Methodist Church, 300 E. 17 St., Sheffield, will celebrate Friends and Family Day at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Dowand Malone, pastor of Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, Sheffield, choir and congregation are guests. Pastor: Rev. L.D. Barber.
• Church in the Dirt and Dedication of Covered Arena — The event is 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Cowboy Church of Colbert County, 3440 Highway 157, Leighton. The free event is inside the covered arena. Rain or shine, bring lawn chairs.
• VOAD meeting — The Northwest Alabama Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster group will meet at noon and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Faith Church, 3601 Florence Blvd. The organization covers Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Marion and Winston counties. 256-767-4124, donna@igotofaith.com
• Family and Friends Day — Zion No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church, U.S. 72, Barton, will have Friends and Family Day at 10:50 a.m. Sept. 29. Guests: Rev. Keeton L. Stewart and congregation of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia.
• Benefit program — There will be a benefit program for Mary Byrd Robinson at 5 p.m. Sept. 29 at Healing Fountain Church, with Miracle of Joy and St. James special chorus.
