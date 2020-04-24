Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Decoration Day
Decoration Day — Osborn Hill Cemetery Decoration Day will be May 2. All old flowers will need to be removed off the graves. Also its time again for annual donations. Mail donations to Osborn Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Lana Duncan, 2330 Colburn Mtn. Road, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
