Anniversaries
• Anniversary/Homecoming — Healing Fountain Apostolic Faith Church, 1019 Sterling Blvd., Sheffield, will celebrate its 50th anniversary/homecoming June 27-30. Speakers: 7 p.m. June 27, Pastor Marqcus Jernigan, of Tupelo, Mississippi; 7 p.m. June 28, Evangelist Teresa Seward, of Milan, Tennessee; 10 a.m. June 29, parade/prayer walk; 11 a.m. June 30, speaker Minister Monty Geter, of Chester, Virginia. Pastor: Bishop Thomas Owens Jr.; first lady/co-pastor: Sandra Owens.
• Pastoral Anniversary — Mt. New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 7135 Old Highway 20, Leighton, will celebrate the ninth pastoral anniversary of Donaldson Jones on June 30. Guest speakers include the Rev. Jothan White, former pastor of David's Temple M.B. Church of Tanner, at noon June 30 and Don Darius Butler, pastor of First M.B. Church of Huntsville, at 5 p.m June 30.
Bible study
• Study series — Florence First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., will hold a study on Wednesdays in June and July on “A Disciple’s Path: A Guide for United Methodists.” Classes will meet at 6 p.m. June 26, and July 10 and 17. 256-764-7813.
Singing
• People's Tabernacle Church — The church, at 64 Airways Blvd., Savannah, Tennessee, will welcome award winning soloist Mark Bishop at 6 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Josh and Ashley Franks will appear. Free admission; a freewill loving offering will be received. ptcsavannah.com
• Fifth Saturday Night Singing — Second Baptist Church, corner of Fifth Street and Frankfort Ave., Sheffield, will host the singing at 6:30 p.m. June 29, featuring The Heartfelt Trio. Song leader: Tommy Mitchell; Pastor: Roger Lovelady.
Revivals
• Gospel meeting — Midway Church of Christ, 6000 Highway 43, Greenhill, will have a Gospel meeting with Jeff May beginning Sunday with services 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Services are 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• Revival — First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2422 Darby Drive, Florence, will have a revival June 23-26. The revival begins at 6 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Pat Driskell. Services June 24-26 will be at 7 p.m. On Monday, Rev. Jimmy Peyton, pastor of Welti CPC in Cullman, will speak. On Tuesday, Rev Garret Burns, associate chaplin at Bethel College, will speak. On Wednesday, Rev. Micaiah Tanck, Scottsboro CPC, will be the speaker.
• Revival — Greater Zion M.B. Church, 3600 Woodard Ave., Florence, will have a revival at 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, with evangelist, the Rev. Thomas Bates, of New Jerusalem M.B. Church, Russellville. Pastor: Rev. Patrick T. Smith.
• Summer revival — Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, 12300 Second St., Leighton, will have a summer revival June 30-July 2. At 6 p.m. June 30, guest speaker will be Pastor Clinton McFarland, Grace Baptist Church, Atlanta; at 7 p.m. July 1-2, guest will be Dr. Bernard Mitchell, Zion Hill M.B. Church, Mendenhall, Mississippi. Pastor: Wesley Thompson.
Special events
• #YouthExplosion!! — The Living Word Community Church, 814 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, is hosting the event at 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The theme is #OvercomingAdversity. Pastor: Shane D. Rainer.
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
Women's Day — St. James M.B. Church, 325 Wallace St., Florence, 11 a.m. Sunday. Speaker: Dr. Lisa Graves Minor, retired English professor from the University of North Alabama and a member of High Street Church of Christ in Tuscumbia. There will be a lunch after the program coordinated by the St. James kitchen committee.
• Installation — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2001 Cloyd Blvd., Florence, announces the installation of Pastor Brandon Scroggins at 4 p.m. Sunday, with reception to follow.
• Friends and Family Day — Gaston Chapel P.B. Church, 1206 E. Sterling Blvd., Sheffield, will have a Friends and Family Day: Breaking Down Denominational Barriers at 5 p.m. June 30. Various denominations from Colbert and Lauderdale counties are participating. Pastor: Gary Rowe.
• Marie Osmond — The Heritage Christian University fundraiser will be Aug. 10 at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa. Tickets, $50. 800-367-3565, hcu.edu
Vacation Bible School
• VBS — "Joy Story" is the theme for the vacation Bible School at Eastwood Church of Christ, 102 Leland Drive, Florence. Bible classes begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, with classes at 6:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Classes for all ages.
• VBS — Eleven Grove M.B. Church, Waterloo Road, Florence, will have vacation Bible school 6-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Classes for all ages. Pastor: Rev. William Smith.
• VBS — Greenhill First Baptist Church, 15351 County Road 47, Greenhill, will have vacation Bible school 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday for ages 3 years to sixth grade.
• VBS — Special needs family vacation Bible school will be 10 a.m. to noon June 29 at Greenhill First Baptist Church, 15351 County Road 47, Greenhill. Call the church office to pre-register, 256-757-5822.
• VBS — Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 115 Easterwood St., Cherokee, has postponed its one-day Vacation Bible School. The new date and time is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 27. Classes are available for children and adults. Church picnic will follow VBS.
