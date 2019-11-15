Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Anniversaries
• 15th anniversary — The Nightingales will be celebrating their 15th anniversary at 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at Bethel CPCA, 408 E. Alabama St., Florence. The event is sponsored by Team 4. Host will be St. James Chorus and Miracles of Joy, co-host, along with St. James Senior Choir. Pastor: Rev. Laurentis Barnett.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23, 2020, at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
Singing
Gospel singing — The Primitive Quartet and Heavens Mountain Band will be at Pebble Community Center, 100 County Road 3423, Haleyville, at 7 p.m. today Admission $10 (children younger than 12 free). Concessions go to support community center.
• Thanksgiving Musical Extravaganza — Tennessee Valley Community Church and Center will host the event at 4 p.m. Sunday. Shoals area combined choirs include Mount Moriah P.B. Church, St. James M.B. Church, St. Mark M.B. Church, Trinity M.B. Church and Tennessee Valley Community Church.
• Endless Highway — People's Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd., Savannah, Tennessee, will welcome gospel artists Endless Highway at 6 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Josh and Ashley Franks also will appear. No admission; freewill love offering will be received. ww.tpcsavannah.com
Services
• Speaker — Chuck Morgret will present "The First Thanksgiving — The Rest of the Story" at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence, at 11 a.m. Sunday. Child care provided.
• Choir day — Gaston Chapel P.B. Church, 1206 E. Sterling Blvd., Sheffield, will have Choir Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Wesley Thompson and Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, Leighton, will conduct the worship service. Pastor: Rev. Gary Rowe.
• Community Thanksgiving service — The event will be 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at Florence First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St.
Special events
• Thanksgiving dinner — Oakland Community Church, 24315 County Road 14, Florence, will host a community Thanksgiving dinner with gospel group Temple Truth at noon Sunday.
• Book study — Joel Anderson will lead a study of his book "Christianity and the (R)evolution in Worldviews in Western Culture," at 5 p.m. Sunday at Edgemont UMC learning center, 1330 Eauclaire Ave, Florence. 256-766-3606.
• Hope for the Holidays — Open to the public, the event is 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Healing Place, 2409 Wildwood St., Muscle Shoals.
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Bethlehem Project — New Beginning Church, 853 Florence Blvd., presents the project beginning 8 a.m. Dec. 8, where toys, coats and food are given to families in need. To contribute, call 256-740-0800 or bring donation by the church in the Four Lane Shopping Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.