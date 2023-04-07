Send items for the Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
Bible study
• Community interdenominational Bible study — Join in a 30–week journey from the Red Sea to the Jordan River; through the Books of Exodus, Leviticus, and Numbers. In-person and online classes will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, concluding April 25. Nursery is provided. Children and youth ministry provides approved curriculum for infant–12th grade. A registration fee of $35/adult, $10/child covers all curriculum materials for the study. Scholarships are available. Meet in-person at Parkview Baptist Church, 1404 Hwy 72 E., Tuscumbia. Online classes will be available. An online Men’s group will meet on 6-6:55 p.m. Monday nights, beginning Aug. 22. For information, or to register; call 256-366-8920, email Rita.prince906@gmail.com, or colbertcounty.cbsclass.org.
Music
• Tribute Quartet — The quartet will be singing at 6 p.m. April 16 at Berea Baptist Church, 16779 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Admission is free; a love offering will be received.
• Resound — Red Bay Baptist Church, Fourth Street, Red Bay, will have a free concert with Resound at 6 p.m. April 30. A love offering will be received.
Homecoming
• Homecoming and Anniversary — Grace Bible Church of the Shoals, 4660 Chisholm Rd, Florence, will celebrate its 15 year anniversary and homecoming on April 23. Services will begin at 9:30 a.m. with worship service, music, prayer, history and missionary updates and end with lunch. Call 256-483-9246 or email annsmith241@comcast.net to RSVP.
Services
• Spring series — Jacksonburg Church of Christ, 414 Lauderdale 28, Florence, is conducting a Wednesday night spring series. The service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Brandon Britton, Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, speaking on "The Bible Is Still Relevant."
• Holy Week — Saint Michael's Catholic Church, 2751 County Road 30, Florence, will host several events: Good Friday Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. today; Good Friday Passion of Our Lord service, 7 p.m. today; Easter Vigil Mass, 8 p.m. Saturday; Easter Sunday Masses, 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
• Sunrise Service — The Community Easter Sunrise Service will be at 6 a.m. Sunday in Spring Park, Spring Park Road, Tuscumbia. Bring lawn chairs to the service that will be held in front of the pavilion and stage in Tuscumbia’s Spring Park. The worship music will be led by Peter Wilder and a message will be given by Rev. Barrett Long, of Tuscumbia First Baptist Church. In case of rain, the service will be moved to the Family Life Center of Tuscumbia First Methodist Church, 104 E. Third. Street. For information, call 256-383-2853.
Special Events
• Easter Weekend Celebration — Today's events will be at the Living Word Community Church, Tuscumbia, hosted by Pastor Shane D. Rainer and Lady Rainer. A Good Friday Word and Worship will be at 7 p.m. today, with guest preacher Pastor Antoyne Green, senior pastor, of New Life Church, Athens. Guest singers will be Deja White and Friends. An Easter Festival will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Willie Green Center, Tuscumbia. The festival will feature: games, bounce house and food. The weekend ends with Easter Word and Worship Experience at 9 a.m. Sunday at Living Word Community Church.
• Veterans Park — Florence-Decatur AME Church Ministerial Alliance will host an Easter Egg Hunt most of the day Saturday. Entry is free from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Veterans Park in Florence at Shelter 4 & 5 on Don Michael Drive. Lunch will be from noon until 3 p.m. There will be food, music, games and the egg hunt.
• Hunts by age — Woodmont Baptist Church will host an Easter Egg hunt at Shoals Christian School at 10 a.m. Saturday. The event features several hunts by age divisions — toddlers, three and four-year-olds, kindergartners, first and second graders and for children in third through sixth grade. The event will also include games, inflatables and hotdogs.
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — Launch Point Church of Tuscumbia will have an Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
• Community egg hunt — Lee Heights Baptist Church in Florence will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at leeheights.org/easteregghunt for a chance to win a special door prize.
• Easter in the Park — First Baptist Church of Rogersville will host Easter in the Park at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Rogersville Recreation Park. There will be food, crafts, games, prizes and an egg hunt.
• Bake Sale — Chloe's Fund volunteers will have a Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Florence Lauderdale Animal Services, 3240 Roberson Road, Florence. All proceeds provide funds for emergency care for animals at the shelter.
• Talent Show — Restoration Ranch Easter Talent Show will be 7 p.m. Saturday at The Morales Building, 722 Little Israel Road, Tuscumbia. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. No cost, but love offering accepted. Chips and desserts welcome to help with refreshments after the show.
• For the kids — Greenhill United Pentecostal Church, 291 Haygood Circle, Killen, will hold an egg hunt immediately following its 10 a.m. service Sunday for children ages 1 to 12.
• Empty Bowls Luncheon — The 18th annual Empty Bowls Luncheon will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Marriott Conference Center (Shoals), 10 Hightower Pl., Florence. All funds go to the Salvation Army of the Shoals. Carryout available. Tickets: $20, and available from any SAWA member, The Salvation Army office, CB&S Bank on Hough Road or Trinity Ceramic Supply East. 256-764-4432, 256-810-6175
• Quilts by the River — The Batting Brigade Quilt Guild presents Quilts by the River Show from noon-6 p.m. April 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15 at Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence.
• Blessing Tree — Gather, pray and encourage at 921 E. Second St., Sheffield. Healing Rooms will be 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays. Prayer groups include prayer Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon; women's prayer group 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays; preschool moms and kiddos 10-11 a.m. Fridays, with circle time with Jesus; men's prayer group 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays with Pastor Alex. Blessing Tree Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Need a prayer? Call 256-248-4864.
• Food Box Give Away — On the third Tuesday of each month there will be a food box give away at First Presbyterian Church, 130 E. Fifth St., Sheffield. 256-383-1717
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday. Donations accepted.
• Food room — The food pantry (located in the Samaritan House) at 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, will be open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. first and third Tuesday of each month.
• Prayer line ministry — Grace Bible Church of the Shoals has a prayer line ministry. Text or email prayer need to Prayer@gbcshoals.com. All requests are confidential.
