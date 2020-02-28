Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23 at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
• Bible Study — A 12-week Bible study of first and second Peter will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence. Cost: $10 for book. Class uses Community Bible Study material. Snacks provided.
Singing
• The Old Paths Quartet — The group will be at People's Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd., Savannah, Tennessee, at 6 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Josh and Ashley Franks will also appear. ptcsavannah.com
• Tuskegee Golden Voices — The Shoals/Tuskegee Alumni Scholarship Concert featuring Tuskegee Golden Voices will be 5 p.m. March 14 at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence. Tickets: $20. 256-349-8956
Services
• Mid-week at Mt. Bethel — On Wednesday nights, New Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 1743 County Road 53, Rogersville, will have a meal at 5:45 p.m., with a VBS-style kids youth program with recreation, crafts and Bible study at 6 p.m.; a discipleship group will meet for 6:15 p.m. Bible study and discussion; or a prayer meeting group will spend time in prayer. All programs conclude at 7:30 p.m.
Revivals
• Revival services — First Free Will Baptist Church, 2701 Florence Blvd., Florence, will begin a revival at 11 a.m. March 22. Services each night will be 6:30 p.m. through March 25.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• The Love Better Tour — Annie F. Downs will bring her tour to First Baptist Church, 209 N. Walnut St., Florence, at 7 p.m. March 6. Tickets: $25-$65.
• Birthday Celebration Tea — Gaston Chapel, 1206 E. Sterling Blvd., Shefffield, will celebrate the event at 2 p.m. March 8. Pastor Steven Gill, Sterling Boulevard Church of Christ, Sheffield, and congregation are in charge of the worship service.
