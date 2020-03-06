Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Anniversaries
• 33rd Anniversary — St. James Mass Choir will celebrate its anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, 325 Wallace St., Florence. Guests will be Pastor Billy Brewton and Rock P.B. Church hosts. Co-host is Pastor Leroy Sawyer and Mt. Moriah P.B. Church. Pastor: Albert Ingram Jr.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23 at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
• Bible Study — A 12-week Bible study of first and second Peter will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence. Cost: $10 for book. Class uses Community Bible Study material. Snacks provided.
Singing
• Tuskegee Golden Voices — The Shoals/Tuskegee Alumni Scholarship Concert featuring Tuskegee Golden Voices will be 5 p.m. March 14 at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence. Tickets: $20. 256-349-8956
• Concert — First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., Florence, will host a concert by the Birmingham-Southern College Choir at 6 p.m. March 18 in the sanctuary.
Services
• Speaker — Bill Cale will present "Culture and the Great Women of Science" at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence, at 11 a.m. Sunday. Child care provided.
• Messages of the Cross Weekend — People's Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd., Savannah, Tennessee, will host the event with Loren Larson at 6 p.m. March 14 and 10:30 a.m. March 15; Pastor Josh Franks ministering 6 p.m. March 15. Pastor Josh and Ashley Franks will also appear. ptcsavannah.com
• Lent series on mental health — Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence, will have the series each Sunday in March. The theme Sunday is "The Church and Depression." A traditional service is 9 a.m.; Sunday school is 10 a.m.; and contemporary service is 11 a.m.
Revivals
• Spring revival — Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville, will have a revival March 15-18. Services are 5 p.m. March 15 and 7 p.m. March 16-18. Evangelist: George Whitten; Pastor: Frank Chaney.
• Revival services — First Free Will Baptist Church, 2701 Florence Blvd., Florence, will begin a revival at 11 a.m. March 22. Services each night will be 6:30 p.m. through March 25.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• The Love Better Tour — Annie F. Downs will bring her tour to First Baptist Church, 209 N. Walnut St., Florence, at 7 p.m. today. Tickets: $25-$65.
• Birthday Celebration Tea — Gaston Chapel, 1206 E. Sterling Blvd., Shefffield, will celebrate the event at 2 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Steven Gill, Sterling Boulevard Church of Christ, Sheffield, and congregation are in charge of the worship service.
• Bend of the River Holy Spirit Conference — Canaan Methodist Church, 3016 County Road 189, Florence, will host the event 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday; Mt. Zion AME Church, 4335 County Road 189, Florence, will host the event 6-7:30 p.m. Monday; Rhodesville Methodist Church, 6230 County Road 189, Florence, will host the event 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday; Oakland Community Church, 24315 County Road 14, Florence, will host the event Wednesday. Speakers include Eddie and Nikki Lawrence, pastors of Grace House; Doc and June Shell, founder of the Ministerial Alliance; and featuring The Tosha Hill Band, as worship leaders each evening.
• Open enrollment — The Day School program of First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., Florence, will have open enrollment at 9 a.m. Monday for the 2020-21 academic school year and 2020 summer enrichment program. 256-766-2472
• Shoals Chapter of the Order of St. Luke — The group will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Media Room at Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. Dr. James Anderson will lead the study from "Anointed to Heal," by Larry and Audrey Eddings.
• Stewardess Day Celebration — Greater Saint Paul African Methodist Church's Stewardess Board will have the event at 3 p.m. March 15 at the church, Cherokee Street in Florence. Minister Scott Underwood and the First Baptist Church choir will be guests.
• Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary — The group will meet March 17 at the Salvation Army Headquarters, 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence. Executive committee, 9 a.m.; fellowship, 9:30 a.m.; general membership meeting, 10 a.m. 256-764-4432
