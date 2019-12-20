Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Anniversaries
• Matrons Anniversary — The Matrons will be celebrating the 61st anniversary at 11 a.m. service Dec. 29 at St. James Church. Theme: It's Our Season; Scripture: Ecclesiastes 3:1.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23, 2020, at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
Singing
• Christmas Concert with Showdown and Friends — The benefit concert will be 7 p.m. today at Crosspoint Church of Christ, Cox Creek Parkway, Florence. Tickets: $10 (children 5 and younger free). Special guests: Chase Akins and Scott Todd. For tickets, call 256-335-9903 or 256-415-0803. Proceeds benefit missions and Alzheimer's.
• Special Chorus — St. James Special Chorus will have its annual event at 5 p.m. Dec. 29. Pastor: Albert Ingram Jr.
Services
• New Year's Eve Watch — Community Free Will Baptist Church, 4051 County Road 24, Florence, will have a New Year's Eve Watch service, with congregational singing, preaching, fellowship and praying, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Singing by Billy Walker. Bring finger food.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Just As I Am — Hosted by Loretto United Methodist Church, the African Children's Choir will present the program at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Lawrenceburg Crockett Theatre, 203 N. Military St. No tickets; donations appreciated.
