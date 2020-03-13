Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23 at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
• Bible Study — A 12-week Bible study of first and second Peter will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence. Cost: $10 for book. Class uses Community Bible Study material. Snacks provided.
Singing
• Tuskegee Golden Voices — The Shoals/Tuskegee Alumni Scholarship Concert featuring Tuskegee Golden Voices will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence. Tickets: $20. 256-349-8956
• Concert — First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., Florence, will host a concert by the Birmingham-Southern College Choir at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary.
• Hometown Sing — Josh and Ashley Franks will host the southern gospel event at 6 p.m. March 21 at the Hardin County High School, Pickwick Road, Savannah, Tennessee. Others appearing will be The Kingsmen Quartet, Sue Dodge, The Perrys and The Guardians. Doors open one hour before the concert. joshandashleyfranks.com, 731-727-8242
Services
• Messages of the Cross Weekend — People's Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd., Savannah, Tennessee, will host the event with Loren Larson at 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; Pastor Josh Franks ministering 6 p.m. March 15. Pastor Josh and Ashley Franks will also appear. ptcsavannah.com
• New minister — Jacksonburg Church of Christ, 414 County Road 28, Florence, will welcome its new minister, Austin Swinea, and his wife, Rylie, on Sunday. For the morning worship service, Brother Swinea will present a lesson from Ephesians. Bible class begins at 9 a.m.; worship at 9:45 a.m. and 5 p.m.; midweek Bible study at 7 p.m.
• Churches gather — Greater St. Paul AME and First Baptist, Florence churches, will join for praise, worship and singing at 3 p.m. Sunday at Greater St. Paul Church, 129 S. Cherokee St.
• Speaker — Carl Gebhardt will speak at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence, at 11 a.m. Sunday. Child care provided.
• Friends and Family Day — People's Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd., Savannah, Tennessee, will have the event at 10 a.m. March 22. Pastor Josh and Ashley Franks will welcome Sue Dodge. Lunch will follow. 731-727-8242, ptcsavannah.com.
• Lent series on mental health — Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence, will have the series each Sunday in March. The theme Sunday is "The Church and Anxiety." A traditional service is 9 a.m.; Sunday school is 10 a.m.; and contemporary service is 11 a.m.
Revivals
• Spring revival — Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville, will have a revival Sunday-Wednesday. Services are 5 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Evangelist: George Whitten; Pastor: Frank Chaney.
• Revival services — First Free Will Baptist Church, 2701 Florence Blvd., Florence, will begin a revival at 11 a.m. March 22. Services each night will be 6:30 p.m. through March 25.
• Gospel meeting — Mars Hill Church of Christ, 1330 Mars Hill Road, Florence, will have a Gospel meeting April 5-8 with guest speaker Cory Collins, minister at Keller Church of Christ, Keller, Texas. Schedule April 5: 9:45 a.m. Bible Class, 10:30 a.m. worship, lunch, afternoon service 1 p.m.; April 6-7: 7 p.m.; April 8: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Stewardess Day Celebration — Greater Saint Paul African Methodist Church's Stewardess Board will have the event at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, Cherokee Street in Florence. Minister Scott Underwood and the First Baptist Church choir will be guests.
• Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary — The group will meet Tuesday at the Salvation Army Headquarters, 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence. Executive committee, 9 a.m.; fellowship, 9:30 a.m.; general membership meeting, 10 a.m. 256-764-4432
