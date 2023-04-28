Send items for the Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
Music
• Resound — Red Bay Baptist Church, Fourth Street, Red Bay, will have a free concert with Resound at 6 p.m. Sunday. A love offering will be received.
Singing
• The Isbells — The Isbells will be at Berea Baptist Church, 16779 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, at 7 p.m. June 2.
Homecoming/Anniversary
• Homecoming — Mhoontown Methodist Church, 1135 Mhoontown Road, Cherokee, will celebrate Homecoming at 11 a.m. May 21, with lunch at noon. Unity Four, of Iuka, Mississippi, will be the featured singers at 1:15 p.m.
Special Events
• Gospel in the Park — This is how the Delta's do it: The event will be 5-7 p.m. May 3 at the Willie Green Park and Community Center, 609 S. East St., Tuscumbia. Bring lawn chair.
• May Friendship Day — Church Women United will have May Friendship Day at 10 a.m. May 5 at North Wood United Methodist Church, 1129 Willis Ave., Florence. Theme: "Living a Legacy of Love: Doing God's Work"; CWU Mission: "Agreed to Differ, Resolved to Love, United to Serve."
• Decoration Day — Osborn Hill Cemetery Decoration Day will be May 6. All old flowers will need to be removed off the graves. Please make plans to come to the cemetery. If you would like to donate to the Osborn Hill Cemetery Fund, please send donations to: Osborn Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Mrs. Lana Duncan 2330 Colburn Mtn. Road, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
• May Week Program — The Muscle Shoals area Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will have May Week Scholarship program at 3 p.m. May 7 at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sterling Boulevard, Sheffield. Speaker: Jernessa Jones.
• Blessing Tree — Gather, pray and encourage at 921 E. Second St., Sheffield.Healing Rooms will be 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays. Prayer groups include prayer Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon; women's prayer group 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays; preschool moms and kiddos 10-11 a.m. Fridays, with circle time with Jesus; men's prayer group 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays with Pastor Alex.Blessing Tree Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Need a prayer? Call 256-248-4864.
• Food Box Give Away — On the third Tuesday of each month there will be a food box give away at First Presbyterian Church, 130 E. Fifth St., Sheffield. 256-383-1717
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday. Donations accepted.
• Food room — The food pantry (located in the Samaritan House) at 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, will be open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. first and third Tuesday of each month.
• Prayer line ministry — Grace Bible Church of the Shoals has a prayer line ministry. Text or email prayer need to Prayer@gbcshoals.com. All requests are confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.