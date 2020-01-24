Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23 at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
• Bible Study — A 12-week Bible study of first and second Peter will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence. Cost: $10 for book. Class uses Community Bible Study material. Snacks provided.
Singing
• Josh and Ashley Franks Concert — The duo will be performing a concert at People's Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, Tennessee, at 6 p.m. Sunday. Josh & Ashley Franks are the 2019 Southern Gospel Award Winning Duet of the Year, while the church is celebrating 60 years of God's faithfulness. ptcsavannah.com, 731-727-8242
• Free concert — First United Methodist Church of Florence, 415 N. Seminary St., will present a concert by Paul Saik, director of music ministries at Centenary United Methodist Church of New Bern, North Carolina. The free event will be at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Services
• Speaker — Larry Bates will speak at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence, at 11 a.m. Sunday. Child care provided.
• Diversity Sunday — The event at Chapel in Florence, 3051 Cloverdale Road, celebrates the church's rich diversity and how the gospel brings people together. The event will be 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Feb. 2, with guest speaker Will Ford.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• "I'm Free" — Gaston Chapel matrons will present "I'm Free" Women's Conference today-Saturday. Speaker at 7 p.m. today will be Minister Juanica Baugh, of Sheffield. The Saturday session will be 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with registration 8:30-8:55 a.m., and workshop leaders Rev. Zethelyn Johnson, pastor, St. Paul CME Church, Russellville, and Claudette Owens, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Decatur. The church is at 1206 E. Sterling Blvd., Sheffield. Registration is $20 in advance. To register, call Ann Underwood at 256-383-4110 or Minister Faye Rowe at 256-655-8326.
• Methodist Gathering — United Methodists from around the southeast will gather at Clearbranch United Methodist, Trussville, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The theme is "Why the Best Days of Methodism are Ahead of Us." Chris Ritter is the day's speaker, as well as a panel of Annual Conference delegates. Register at clearbranch.org/events.
• Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary — The group will meet Feb. 21, with the executive committee meeting at 9 a.m.; fellowship at 9:30 a.m.; general membership meeting at 10 a.m. at the Salvation Army Headquarters, 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence.
