Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• March 23: Nadia Freeman, of Decatur, boy, Kaydon Jamarion Freeman
• March 24: Kasian Sanders and Shairionna Richardson, of Florence, boy, Kaslan Jerome Kashmere Sanders
• March 25: Jadaurian Mason and Emily Tucker, of Leighton, girl, Ava Michelle Mason; Demond Leshoare and Alishia Putman, of Sheffield, boy, Adrian Levi Leshore; Triston Vandiver and Kristie Morshauser, of Russellville, boy, Avian Shaed Vandiver
• March 26: Shane and Jennifer Robbinette, of Tuscumbia, boy, Zachary Charles Robbinette; Destiny Purser, of Florence, girl, Hazel Grace Purser
• March 27: Allison Elliott, of Sheffield, boy, Colton Scott Elliott; Acire Jackson and Adrianna Lampkin, of Florence, girl, Paisley Amara Brown
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• March 25: Matt and Erin Whitten, Killen, girl, Ellie Rose
• March 26: Charles Stults and Zackeshia Jordan, Florence, boy; T.J. and Ashley Seagraves, Florence, girl, Zoe Grace; Donovan and Shannon Willis, Russellville, boy, Asher Abijah; Tonya Jones, Florence, boy
• March 27: Joshua Craig and Deja Perry, Florence, boy
• March 28: Derrick and Kristyn Chatman, Florence, boy, Noah Levi
• March 29: Noah Sherrod and Shayna Daugherty, Florence, girl, Layla Mae; Christopher Harrison and Jaclynn Harker, Sheffield, girl
• March 30: Mary Romans, Sheffield, girl, Esther Delene; Cody and Chelsey Cabaniss, Leoma, Tennessee, boy, Judah Wade; Dennis and Christy Medders, Trinity, girl, Maelie Joanna
