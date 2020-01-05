Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Dec. 19: Eric and Leanna Simmons, of Sheffield, boy, Asa Wesley Simmons; Chapman and Baylee Porter, of Tuscumbia, boy, Rowen Whitt Porter; Jonathan Hooker and Michaela King, of Hillsboro, boy, William Grant Hooker; Tywan Southern and Essence Hunter-Ramos, of Tuscumbia, girl, Arlyah Elysha Southern; Michael and Jessica Lee, of Florence, girl, Evelyn Anne Lee
• Dec. 20: Matthew Daniels and April Nelson, of Tuscumbia, boy, Brayden Oakley Daniels; Daniel and Ashley Cox, of Russellville, girl, Emma Kay Cox
• Dec. 24: Jabarrus Buchanan and Brittany Jones, of Tuscumbia, boy, Giovanni Kourtez Buchanan
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Dec. 17: Jalen Fuqua and Maleah Pettaway, Florence, boy
• Dec. 23: William and Heather Hines, Florence, girl, Lorna Marvolene; Antonia Velasquez, Russellville, boy, Lucio Samuel; Benjamin and Bailey Inman, Lexington, girl, Adeline Nicole
• Dec. 26: David and Amanda Fisher, Waterloo, boy, Hunter Jace; Kevin and Natalie Vickery, Florence, girl, Jolie Rae; Kyler Madden and Alexis Oxendine, Florence, boy, Carter Christian
• Dec. 27: Jackie and Savannah Butler, Rogersville, boy; Emily Graves, Town Creek, boy, Tatum Jayce; Cody and Miranda Carlisle, Muscle Shoals, boy, Memphis Rigsby
• Dec. 28: Shelley Irons, Florence, girl
• Dec. 29: Jose and Elizabeth Gonzalez, Leighton, boy
