Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield

Jan. 9: Jacob and Whitney Wilson, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Rivers Kyle Wilson; William and Kendra Crowder, of Russellville, boy, Samson Bo Crowder

Jan. 10: Steven Smith and Makayla Phillips, of Tuscumbia, boy, Lakota Jaxson Smith

Jan. 13: Zachery and Skyla Williams, of Sheffield, boy, Landon Eugene Williams; Trey Nalls and Amanda Bray, of Bear Creek, boy, Eli Treveon Nalls

Jan. 15: Daniel Blanchard and Kristen Fitzgerald, of Phil Campbell, girl, Lena Paige Blanchard; Wesley and Tiffany Shook of Sheffield, boy, Jaithan Kwihnai Shook

North Alabama Medical Center, Florence

Jan. 14: Kyle Haggard and Allie Ward, Iron City, Tennessee, boy, Ripp Ward; Hien Cao and Nini Pham, Florence, girl, Ivy Thanh; Brittany Drowns, Waterloo, girl, Layla Grace

Jan. 15: Brianna Green, Hackleburg, boy, Grayson Christian; Tanner and Lindsay Hall, Russellville, boy, Gideon Judd; Dustin and Lana Lewis, Tuscumbia, girl, Autumn Grace

Jan. 16: Christopher Stanley and Shawntay Pritchard, Cherokee, boy, Caiden Jamal; Thomas and Victoria Hester, Killen, girl, Madeline Kate; Isaiah Hill and Jada Grubbs, Florence, boy, Xayden Javon; Jamoris Cal and Tailer Godbey, Tuscumbia, girl, Jaiya Dor; Jason Bevis and Tory Eaton, Florence, girl, Cattaleya Nicole

Jan. 18: Allen and Ladeedra McCaulley, Sheffield, girl, Marley Nicole

Jan. 19: Erik and Hannah Gilbreath, Double Springs, girl, Maggie Frances

Jan. 20: Larry and Sarah Chaney, Russellville, boy, Noah Ray; Leif and Colleen Trousdale, Florence, Elijah Leif

