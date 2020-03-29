Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• March 16: Kenny and Carly Henry, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Alder Lee Henry; Benjamin and Jessica Bullard, of Red Bay, girl, Ellie Claire Bullard; Jefry Argueta and Ana Reyes, of Red Bay, boy, Jowsan Daniel Argueta Reyes
• March 17: Nicholas and Jesse Hand, of Florence, girl, Sophie Rae Hand; Devin Carter and Hannah Carden, of Haleyville, girl, Raelyn Blake Carter
• March 18: Lenjarri and Felicia Goodloe, of Tuscumbia, boy, Jacob Elijah Goodloe; Bradley and Rachael Butler, of Russellville, boy, Henry Wyatt Butler
• March 19: Adam and Lindsay McVay, of Town Creek, girl, Lainey Rose McVay
• March 20: Jacob and Stormy Sutton, of Sheffield, boy, Jonah Thomas Sutton; Michael Defoor and Linda Reeves, of Russellville, boy, Michael Isaiah Defoor; Tyler Hester and Skylar Burks, of Russellville, boy, Chevy L’ee Blake Hester
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• March 17: Andrew and Bailey Edwards, Haleyville, boy, Loden James; Clarence Jones III and Demita Williams, Sheffield, girl, Lyfe Tamron; Robert and Linsey Tanner, Florence, girl, Adley Dale; Robert and Linsey Tanner, Florence, boy, James Kenneth; Johnathan Lewis and Josephine Erwin, Florence, girl, Raelynn Marie
• March 18: Tyler Campbell and Hailey Pounders, Sheffield, girl, Teagan Eliana; Tyler and Shelby Moore, Savannah, Tennessee, girl, Addyson Marie; Justin and Hope Murphy, Florence, boy, Theodore Michael; LeaMon and Courtney Harris, Muscle Shoals, boy, Jaxon Creed
• March 19: Jonathan and Victoria Jones, Phil Campbell, girl, Ella Jaye
• March 20: Timothy and Amber Long, Leighton, girl, Taylor-Lucille Violet; Lasausha Byrd, Florence, girl, Malayasia Dior
• March 22: Jonathan and Michele Jones, Cherokee, girl Emolyn Anne; Casey Cook and Ashlee Davis, Florence, boy, Miken Keith; Ceasar Billy and Kemukisa-Lei Brighter, Florence, girl, Zanteriell Ka Pua Mai Ka Lani E Piha I Ke A Hau'oli
• March 23: Jackie and Brittany Kelley, Florence, girl, Everleigh Elizabeth
