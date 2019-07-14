Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• June 19: Michael Crandall and Kalyn Dorton, of Sheffield, girl, Hollyn James Crandall; Lacey Clements, of Russellville, girl, Londyn Kate Clements; Cody Barnes and Alesia Dearen, of Spruce Pine, boy, Philip Britton Barnes
• June 20: Ashley Clay, of Hamilton, boy, Kolton Lee Calvert; Joseph Miller-Hall and Mary Holt, of Tuscumbia, girl, Freya Valkyrie Miller
• June 23: Joshua Turner and Amie’on Bevis, of Sheffield, boy, Son’ Montae Davon Derpi Bevis
• June 24: Noah Smith and Kayla Weeks, of Phil Campbell, girl, Lillith Rose Smith; Justin Eggleston and Rashauna Thomson, of Sheffield, boy, Jace Ryan Eggleston
• June 25: Nicholas and Brittany Killian, of Russellville, boy, Simon Peter Killian; Troy Duncan and Evelyn Sirratt, of Cherokee, boy, Preston John-Scott Sirratt
• June 26: Dustin Brackin and Kamie Byram, of Tuscumbia, girl, Hadlee Quinn Brackin; Shane and Tiffany Nipper, of Russellville, boy, Tallon Maddox Nipper
• June 27: Jonathan Burks and Jean Burney, of Red Bay, girl, Madelyn Jake Burks; Cody and Brittney Yarber, of Hackleburg, girl, Millie Kaislyn Yarber; Billy and Melissa Earnest, of Hamilton, girl, Adeline Grace Earnest; Joshua and Sarah Edwards, of Tuscumbia, girl, Hannah Brooke Edwards
• June 28: Daniel Francisco and Nayely Lopez, of Russellville, girl, Juliana Jazmin Lopez Francisco
• June 29: Kevin and Kelly Watkins, of Tuscumbia, boy, Kenny Lee Watkins
• June 30: Tyler and Kaila Patrick, of Cherokee, boy, Wyatt Thomas Patrick
• July 1: Justin Holt and Alexis Camelin, of Tuscumbia, boy, Justin Miles Holt Jr.; Willard and Loranda Godwin, of Hamilton, boy, Owen Luke Godwin; Jackson and Caitlin Witt, of Tuscumbia, boy, Sawyer Jackson Witt
• July 2: Dovie Ergle, of Russellville, boy, Axle Blayde Ergle; Lashaya Enlow, of Florence, girl, Maya Lily Enlow
• July 3: William and Rebekah Burcham, of Spruce Pine, girl, Shaylee Carol Ann Burcham; Stuart Allen and Baileigh Redford, of Tuscumbia, boy, Zayden Cole Allen
• July 4: Eric and Skyler Nichols, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Silas Cole Nichols
• July 5: Maverick Dortch and Stacy Hairrell, of Russellville, boy, Xavier King Dortch
North Alabama Medical Center
• June 24: Kendall and Ashley Nelson, Moulton, girl, Kendall Grace; Gregory and Veronica Bretherick, Lexington, girl, Lylah Kate; Justin McAfee and Briana Lindsey, Russellville, boy, Wilder Kent; Derrick Lawson and Tanya Moore, Florence, girl, Lilith Mary; Jordan and Ashli Bennett, Leighton, girl, Brynlee Jade
• June 25: Holden and Jordan Corum, Florence, boy, Charles “Charlie” Henry; Savannah Wise, Elkmont, girl, Valerie Jane; Eduardo Adame and Evelin Alfaro, Florence, girl, Penelope Camila
• June 26: Kirby and SueEllen Gean, Florence, girl, Ella Blake; Miguel Tomas and Wendy Moctezuma, Russellville, girl, Leilani Marie
• June 27: Dylan Cottles and Abby Hollander, Florence, boy, Gatlin Henry; DeMarest and Krista Prince, Florence, girl, Aniyah Alice-Nicole; Jos and Holly Ellenburg, Killen, boy, Brayer Joshua; Mark and Anna Foster, Ford City, girl, Savanna Kay; Timothy and Ashley Moore, Florence, girl, Presley Bliss
• June 28: Everett Shields and Juanita Cruz, Russellville, girl, Marianna Unique
• June 30: Dustin and Kandace Rhodes, Florence, girl, River Ella; Amit and Anvi Dave, Florence, girl, Vanshi Amit
• July 1: Michael Fugate and Olivia Lloyd, Phil Campbell, girl, Vilah Rae
• July 2: Michael Weeks and Ashley Baxley, Athens, boy, Cash Warren; Chase and Selena Wanner, Florence, girl, Blakely Kole
• July 3: Kyle and Leigh Melson, Florence, boy, Samuel Kyle; Corey and Crystal Pounders, Florence, boy, Thaddeus Blake
• July 4: Timothy and Brandy Guy, Sheffield, girl, Myla Kate; Blane Guthrie and Makayla Burgess, Florence, girl, Allyona Brylan
• July 5: Benjamin and Haven Flippo, Florence, girl, Cora June
• July 6: Justin and Johna Campbell, Killen, girl, Jaycee Faye
