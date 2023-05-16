• May 2: Audrey and Stephen Mardis, Florence, boy, Robert Walker Mardis
• May 3: Wendy Elmas and Jason Richardson, Killen, girl, Rozalyn Ariah Richardson; Isabella Killen and Dylan Alexander, Florence, boy, Karson Blake Alexander; Alexia Jones and Kallen Sharpton, Muscle Shoals, girl, Journi Raine Sharpton
• May 4: Hannah Mitchell, Russellville, girl
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• May 2: Matthew and Lexia Norris, Tuscumbia, girl, Everly Janel; Juan Lucas-Castaneda and Lisbeth Lucas, Russellville, boy, Sebastian Josiah Gonzalez-Lucas; Blake and Leah Hargett, Florence, boy, Emmett Dean
• May 3: Brian and Amanda Brown, Muscle Shoals, girl, Darby Renee
• May 4: Trace and Rachel Threet, Florence, boy, Tilton Scott; Larry and LaSharmennette Johnson, Florence, boy, Israel Watkins; Maria Magalenda-Lindo Macon, Florence, girl, Levella Maria-Nitra
• May 5: Jonathan and Catherine Marks, Florence, boy, Sammy William; Shawn and Brittany Hall, Russellville, boy, Waylon Ace; James Contreras and Lucy Tomas, Russellville, boy, Sebastian Jose
• May 6: Thomas Greenhill and Brenda Pearson, Double Springs, boy, Kingston Lee; Steadman and Cristina Rutherford, Moulton, girl, Eliza Beth
• May 8: Spencer Parker and Esther Redding, Muscle Shoals, girl, Amelia Raine; Jacob and Halley Russell, Muscle Shoals, boy, Braxton Charles
