Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• April 10: Craig Gaydos and Elizabeth Springston, of Sheffield, boy, Jack David Gaydos; David and Lacy Wisdom, of Tuscumbia, girl, Kennedy Athena Wisdom, and boy, John Luke Wisdom; Brooke Marks, of Sheffield, girl, Juniper Raven Willow Pratt
• April 12: De’Zyrus Anderson and Madison Holbert, of Sheffield, girl, Amora Renessma B. Anderson; Lakisha Byrd, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Kamarin Tarial Byrd
• April 13: Jessy Davila, of Tuscumbia, girl, Riley Jade Keenum; Ayana Smith, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Aria Katrace Smith
• April 14: Kaylei Dixon, of Russellville, girl, Shanea Rae Hall
• April 15: Joseph and Andrea Smith, of Leighton, boy, Levi Walter Smith
• April 16: Justin and Carman Cunniff, of Hamilton, girl, Scarlett Rosalie Cunniff; Torrian Pearsall and Courtney Irizzary, of Sheffield, boy, Elijah Richter Pearsall
• April 17: Sherwanda Wallace, of Tuscumbia, boys, Juelz Princeton Davion Goodman and Kaelz Xaivyon Goodman; Raben Smith and Audrey Senter, of Belmont, boy, Jeremiah Bryan Smith; Lacey King, of Russellville, boy, Andres Roberto Castro Batz; Marcos Alonzo and Cristina Ortiz, of Russellville, girl, Gracelyn Angelina Ortiz Alonzo; Jose Salinas and Deanna Bartkowicz, of Russellville, girl, Bella Marie Salinas
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• April 14: Spencer Pace and Brooke Edwards, Florence, girl, Sydney Brooke; Casey and Nancy Corbett, Florence, boy, Rowan Oliver; Bailey and Lacey Carroll, Florence, boy, Archer James
• April 15: Dalton and Kaylie Hamby, Phil Campbell, boy, Leighton Dewayne; Nicholas Johnson and Lauren Chandler, Florence, boy; Calvin and Netera Simmons, Florence, girl, Khyla Monay, and boy, Khyven Lynn; Joel and Ana Pierce, Killen, boy, Harrison Joel
• April 16: Jarred and Taylor Bevis, Waterloo, girl, Stormie Grace; Jamar Stewart and Hanna Thomason, Russellville, boy, Kaycin Riley; Colton and Elizabeth Faulkner, Florence, girl, Bexleigh Jade; Huston and Chelsea Kennedy, Muscle Shoals, boy, Everett Joel
• April 17: Ryan and Alexandria McCurry, Florence, girl, Faithleigh Ryan; Laura Shelton, Collinwood, Tennessee, boy, Walker Cole; Allenby Alarcon and Sofia Miguel, Muscle Shoals, boy, Abel
• April 19: John and Lanie Thibert, Tuscumbia, girl, Hanna Elizabeth
