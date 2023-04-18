• April 2: Sarah and John Willis, Tuscumbia, girl, Jude Esti Willis
• April 3: Nikki Weddle and John Scott, Florence, boy, Brandon Ray Scott; Alisa and Brendon Henderson, Phil Campbell, girl, Adaline Elyse Henderson; Dana Hallman, Mount Hope, girl, Gracie Dawn Todd; Wendy Wright and Mark Box, Tuscumbia, boy, Greyson DeWayne Box
• April 4: Makenna Holland and Caleb Garrett, Russellville, boy, Franky Lee Tate; Mykell and Zachary Kidder, Florence, girl, Kastelle Laine Kidder
• April 6: Jennifer and Corey McElmore, Phil Campbell, girl, Isabella Claire McLemore
• April 7: Sara and Aaron Crunk, Florence, boy, Phillip Ryder Crunk
• April 8: Angela and Kevin Haithcoat, Florence, boy, Gage Alexander Haithcoat
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• April 4: Ty Harris and Brittany Campbell, Florence, girl, Journey Ro’Chelle; Derrick and Kelsey Ogletree, Florence, boy, Asher James
• April 5: Kolby and Leann Benford, Florence, boy, Thomas James; Joel and Ashlee Cox, Tuscumbia, boy, Charles David; Denim and Faith Smith, Tuscumbia, boy, Levi Hudson; Tyler and Ambria Patterson, Muscle Shoals, boy, Knox Laine; James Moore and Brittany Montgomery, Florence, girl, Oakleigh Rae; Austin McCaig and Kati Scott, Tuscumbia, boy, Austin Ripp; Belarmino Marcelo and Perla Martinez, Russellville, boy, Dylan Jack
• April 6: Dustin Montgomery and Alexis Carroll, Anderson, boy, Grayon Kase
• April 7: Jonathan and Robin Martin, Muscle Shoals, girl, Maisyn Klaire
• April 8: Carol Black, Haleyville, boy
• April 9: Robert and Taylor Aldridge, Killen, girl, Adeline Rae
• April 10: James McCreless and Quitney Wilkinson, Florence, boy, Maddox Dean; Jacob and Hilary Harpe, Russellville, boy, Daniel Owen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.