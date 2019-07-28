Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• July 12: Rachel Alexander, of Russellville, girl, Guinevere Rosalin Alexander; Elijah Parrish and Samantha Morris, of Sheffield, girl, McKynlee Nichole Parrish; Chris Dixon and Kendra Hosman, of Russellville, boy, Christopher Jack Dixon
• July 15: Meyasha Sledge, of Sheffield, girl, Evee Marie Long; Hope Allen, of Leighton, boy, Peyton Kace Harris; Miguel Francisco and Maria Tomas, of Russellville, boy, Miguel DeJesus Francisco Tomas
• July 16: Tony Harris and Catera Trope, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Taylor O’Riyah Harris; Anthony Bates and Christine Malone, of Sheffield, girl, Alaysia Sky Bates
• July 17: Jessica Markem, of Red Bay, boy, Hunter Lyle Russell; William and Kayla McCollum, of Spruce Pine, girl, Addie Grace McCollum; Kobe Holland and Madison Alexander, of Tuscumbia, girl, Bonnie Claire Holland
• July 18: Jamarious Qualls and Jenna Baker, of Russellville, boy, Kashton Dequan Qualls; Austin and Samantha Kelsey, of Russellville, boy, Hayden Christopher Kelsey
• July 19: Shane and Mikalia Ergle, of Russellville, boy, Zander Tate Ergle.
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• July 16: David Gibson and Hope Warren, Rogersville, boy, David Briar; Daniel and Joanna Craig, Florence, boy, Oliver Gene; Benjamin Brasher and Cally Chaffin, Guin, boy, Rogen Oxford; Glenda Moss, Tuscumbia, boy, Isaiah Anderson Cole
• July 17: Mason and Courtney Drummond, Florence, girl, Holland Cole; Dustin and Ashley Simmons, Florence, boy, Dawson Lee; Gregory O’Keefe and Tuiluaai Lula, Florence, boy, Luca Tuasa’afia Ryan; Brannan and Kelsey Smith, Florence, boy, Kyson Joe
• July 18: Clint and Kayla Randolph, Hackleburg, girl, Rayne Elizabeth; Josh and Miriam Fleming, Hackleburg, boy, Mason Kyle; Joseph and Amber Reno, Russellville, boy, Jace Cole
• July 19: Johnathon and Kayla Word, Florence, girl, Taylen Mae; Alexander and Kelly Woods, Florence, girl, Evelynn-Juliet Serenity; Austin and Cheyenne Waller, Florence, girl, Koraline Sage; Taj Petty and Dani Gillam, Florence, boy, Pharaoh Da’nier; Jasmine Woods, Sheffield, boy, Kiere DeVon
• July 20: Joshua and Ryla Clemmons, Florence, girl, Paislee Kate; Charles and Jamie Webb, Florence, girl, Katherine Lorelai; Josh and Tara Brown, Florence, girl, Josie Jean
• July 22: Jamie Mayhall and Terra Green, Tuscumbia, girl, Remi Blaire; Christopher and Callie Balentine, Florence, girl, Liza Margaret; Terrance and Littie McDaniel, Florence, boy, JaMir Keyshon; Cody and Hannah South, Russellville, girl, Ava Kayden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.