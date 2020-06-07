North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
May 26: William and Jessica Stacy, Russellville, girl; Rodney and Jordyn Stewart, Tuscumbia, girl, Maci Kate; Victor Fraire Galindo and Ana Karen Lucas Delgado, Russellville, boy, Joaquin Emiliano; Jason and Erica Tucker, Florence, boy, Samuel Lee; Nick Terry and Breanna White, Town Creek, boy
May 27: Brandon and Morgan Dutton, Moulton, boy, Rowan Louis; Nicholas and Amanda Germann, Florence, boy, Forrest Charles; Tyler and Abby Jones, Killen, girl
May 28: Phillip and Allison Garrett, Florence, boy, Tucker Morgan
May 29: Tristan and Kalee Russell, Florence, girl, Scarlett Estella; Joel and Mackenzie Sessions, Tuscumbia, girl, Stevie Michelle; Charlie and Jenna Farquhar, Florence, boy, Henry Charles
May 30: Melanie Roy, Florence, girl, Kelanie Love; Micheal and MaLea Robinson, Tuscumbia, girl, Layne Ashtyn
June 1: Connor Vickery and Mackenzie Daniel, Florence, boy, Easton Thomas; Cory and Sloane Darby, Florence, girl, Ivy Jade
