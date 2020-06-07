North Alabama Medical Center, Florence

May 26: William and Jessica Stacy, Russellville, girl; Rodney and Jordyn Stewart, Tuscumbia, girl, Maci Kate; Victor Fraire Galindo and Ana Karen Lucas Delgado, Russellville, boy, Joaquin Emiliano; Jason and Erica Tucker, Florence, boy, Samuel Lee; Nick Terry and Breanna White, Town Creek, boy

May 27: Brandon and Morgan Dutton, Moulton, boy, Rowan Louis; Nicholas and Amanda Germann, Florence, boy, Forrest Charles; Tyler and Abby Jones, Killen, girl

May 28: Phillip and Allison Garrett, Florence, boy, Tucker Morgan

May 29: Tristan and Kalee Russell, Florence, girl, Scarlett Estella; Joel and Mackenzie Sessions, Tuscumbia, girl, Stevie Michelle; Charlie and Jenna Farquhar, Florence, boy, Henry Charles

May 30: Melanie Roy, Florence, girl, Kelanie Love; Micheal and MaLea Robinson, Tuscumbia, girl, Layne Ashtyn

June 1: Connor Vickery and Mackenzie Daniel, Florence, boy, Easton Thomas; Cory and Sloane Darby, Florence, girl, Ivy Jade

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.