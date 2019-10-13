Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Sept. 27: Romano O’Brien and Carisa Richardson, of Sheffield, boy, Kyrie Lamar O’Brien
• Sept. 28: David and Kristi Raper, of Tuscumbia, girl, Laleana Emsley Raper; Jacob and Amber Fretwell, of Russellville, girl, Paisley Annettee Fretwell; Miguel Mateo and Mariela Francisco, of Russellville, boy, Jose Angel Mateo Francisco
• Sept. 30: Genelius McFadden and Natasha Pardue, of Red Bay, boy, Khalil Jaheim McFadden; Sterling Vinson, of Rogersville, girl, Aurora Haven Bragg
• Oct. 1: Cedric Daniels and Lesley Smith, of Tuscumbia, girl, Essence Raine Daniels; Angel Fletcher, of Sheffield, girl, Serenity La’Faith Fletcher; Geovanny Figueroa and Soyla Ramos, of Russellville, girl, Alison Yarely Figueroa Ramos
• Oct. 2: Noel and Marcos Matos, of Red Bay, boy, Abram Vincent Matos; Trenton and Sara Thorne, of Russellville, boy, Lane Curt Thorne; David Gentry and Brandi Stevenson, of Lexington, boy, David Loxx Gentry; Jeffrey Patrick and Kirsten Borden, of Tuscumbia, boy, Kyson Wade Patrick; Ryan Boyd and Jordan Grissom, of Sheffield, girl, Palmer Drake Boyd
• Oct. 3: Casey Doty and Leeah Cosby, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Carter Alan Doty; Donaldray Powell and Jessie Moore, of Cherokee, girl, Kendall Grayce Powell
• Oct. 4: Jerry Garrett and Cassandra Borom, of Russellville, boy, Jayden Lewis Garrett; Dustin and Christina Box, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Eleanor Marie Box; Austin Garner and Brittany Russell, of Florence, boy, Rowan Wade Garner; Keith and Hannah Skinner, of Hamilton, girl, Zailey Hannah Skinner; Jacobo Simon and Ana Deleon, of Decatur, boy, William Moises Simon Deleon; Gary and Chasity Johnson, of Lexington, girl, Cecilia Nichole Johnson; Paul Willis and Hollie Todd, of Sheffield, boy, Paul Richard Willis Jr.; Randy and Aimee Knight, of Russellville, girl, Finlee Sue Knight
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Oct. 1: Enola Peden, Leighton, girl, DaVeah Mashea; Ronald Norwood and BrieAnna Littleton, Florence, girl, Jordyn Elizabeth; Matthew and Brittany Greene, Florence, girl, Lillian Ann
• Oct. 2: Wesley and Kenzie Balch, Florence, boy, Oliver Glen; Kyndra Calvery, Florence, girl; Lawrence Adams and Erica Johnson, Killen, boy, Frankie Justin
• Oct. 3: Chase Kelley and Anna Kathryn Stell, Killen, girl, Josie Lee; Nicholas Whited and Rebecca Roland, Florence, boy, Avery John; Austin and Amanda Wilson, Rogersville, boy, Anthony John
• Oct. 4: Daniel and Kara Garner, Hamilton, boy, Dawson Ross
• Oct. 7: Justin and Carly Shelby, Rogersville, boy, Riggs Jackson; Rick Lindsey and Kendra Baker, Russellville, boy, Kirk Sawyer; Thomas and Natasha Ravetto, Rogersville, boy, Tobias Braeden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.