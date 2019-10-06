Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Sept. 21: Dustin Mullen and Jasmine Stewart, of Sheffield, boy, Tristian Ace Stewart
• Sept. 22: Billy and Christina Kelly, of Athens, girl, Rosaleigh Vera Kelly
• Sept. 24: Jamil Jackson and Ciara Jackson, of Tuscumbia, boy, De’Anthony James Jackson; Clayton Baskins and Megan Hamilton, of Florence, boy, Cameron Shay Baskins
• Sept. 25: Michael Weeks and Thu Bui, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Ada Pham Weeks; Alexander and Carolina Sagastume, of Russellville, girl, Alejandra Segastume; Cody and Shayla Jones, of Haleyville, girl, Spen-cer Brooke Jones; Dillon Williams and Destiny Jones, of Phil Campbell, boy, Walker Jackson Williams
• Sept. 26: Carson Wampler and Bethany Cottrell, of Killen, boy, Brylen Emmett Wampler; Michael and Ashley Harbin, of Phil Campbell, girl, Cailynn Nicole Harbin; Chris and Andrea Bogus, of Leighton, girl, Jacinda Leeann Bogus; Ernest and Melissa Stephens, of Houston, boy, Cooper Wayne Stephens
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Sept. 24: Ron Nunley and Amy Wells, Florence, boy, Ayden Wayne
• Sept. 25: Michael Kimes and Emily Franks, Waynesboro, Tennessee, girl, Willow Aurora;
• Jon Roblero and Abigail Lolley, Hackleburg, girl, McKenzie Peyton
• Sept. 27: Jonathan and Kaitlin Uncapher, Haleyville, girl, Delaney Jade; Bruce Perry and Carrie Keeton, Florence, boy, Mason Allen; Dakota Camas and Yaneli Jimenez, Florence, girl, Alayah Marie; Ronald Davis and Sophia Axley, Savannah, Tennessee, boy, Brayden Axley
• Sept. 29: Tim and Ashley Terry, Athens, girl, Marlowe Eloise
• Sept. 30: Jarvis and Faith Cummings, Russellville, girl, Jemma Reese
