Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Dec. 7: Scott and Ashley Harrison, of Tuscumbia, girl, Amelia Elizabeth Harrison
• Dec. 8: Lyza-Jane Crakaal, of Cherokee, girl, Tomorrow-Lynn Grace Gresham; Maxine Hawkins, of Sheffield, boy, Destin Drake Sargent
• Dec. 9: Justin Brannon and Danielle Hacker, of Russellville, boy, Vander Trae Brannon; Seth Elom and Leslie Rios, of Sheffield, girl, Adelina Sophia Elom
• Dec. 10: Raylon Ricks and Jaidan Jimenez, of Tuscumbia, girl, Zerina Noelle Jimenez Ricks
• Dec. 11: Ruben and Jessica Alcala, of Killen, girl, Paisleigh Olivia Alcala; Michael and Jessica Houston, of Russellville, girl, Vayda Kait Houston
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Dec. 10: Rusty and Kylie Murks, Killen, girl, Mabry Joann; Anthony Morgan Jr. and Miranda Springer, Florence, girl, Harley Elizabeth; Brandon Harless and LaShea Isbell, Muscle Shoals, girl, Lucy Bran; Jacob and Lindsey Hughes, Florence, boy, Haye Chen
• Dec. 11: Dakota Roberts and Shelby Brewer, Haleyville, girl, Mallory Kate; Adam and Jessica Rainey, Muscle Shoals, boy, Owen Anderson
• Dec. 12: Matthew and Brittney Goode, Waterloo, boy, Memphis Rivers; Trenton and Carrie Jordan, Florence, boy, Thomas Murphy; Baylee Wolfe, Florence, girl, Elli Grace; Ismael and Olivia Garcia, Russellville, girl, Abriella Elizaleigh AnnaMarie; Casey Crowell and Cortney Cole, Killen, boy, Silas Lane
• Dec. 13: Loren Sutton and Crystal Cartwright, Muscle Shoals, girl, Lorelei Haven Laine; Tabitha Evans, Florence, girl, Chloe Lashay; Chandler Simpson and Kasey Garner, Florence, girl, Rynlee Mae
