• March 13: Teresa Crum and Tony Welborn, Spruce Pine, boy, Trevor Brooks Welborn; Caitlynn and Thomas Tucker, Muscle Shoals, boy, John Tucker; KeyLee and Trevor Allison, Russellville, boy, Travis Kelly Allison; Meleigha Hays and Taryan Cunningham, Florence, boy, Braylen O’Neil Cunningham; Shilaine and Nicholas Hill, Florence, girl, Ryleigh McKay Hill; Skylar and Tyler Hester, Russellville, boy, Mathew Steven Dwain Hester; Autumn and Thomas Riner, Tuscumbia, boy, Stetson Thomas Riner
• March 14: Tyler Ricks and Zalen Garner, Leighton, boy, Zaedyn Jamarr Garner
• March 15: Shanna and La’Ren Fuqua, Cherokee, boys, Kulen Kinte Fuqua and Kolen Keon Fuqua
• March 16: Ashley and Elijah Hester, Tuscumbia, boy, Stetson Wayne Hester; Mallorie McCrory and Roderick Tunstall, Russellville, girl, Kinleigh Kate Tunstall; Sierra Motley and Colby Johnson, Florence, girl, Maylen Ariyah Johnson; Makenzie and Richard Harris Jr., Tuscumbia, girl, Laniyah Reign Harris
• March 17: Maria Ralios Juarez and Domingo Velasquez Lopez, Russellville, boy, Juan Velasquez Ralio; Contessa Gilchrist, Sheffield, boy, Ja’Terrious Agenesus Gilchrist; Alexia Barrios, Russellville, boy, Liam Alexander Feliciano
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• March 16: Haley White, Hackleburg, boy, Blaine Asher
• March 17: William and Megan Swaim, Tuscumbia, girl, Millie Jo
• March 18: Jose Albino Escobedo and Blanca Marchan Torres, Haleyville, boy, Eydan Zaid Albino
• March 20: Michael Burbank and Macey Hamm, Florence, girl, Oaklynn Michael; Skyler Caperton and Elizabeth Francis, Florence, girl, Alaina Venice; Angelina Dieguez, Spruce Pine, boy, Remeire Jaciel
• March 21: Miles and Carley Dooley, Loretto, Tennessee, boy, Dawson Colt; Billy Joe and Amanda Rid-dle, Phil Campbell, boy, Rowan Tobias; Justin Goodwin and Kaci Cougle, Tuscumbia, girl, Sunny Jane; Jon and Abigail Roberlo, Hackleburg, boy; William and Catherine Smelley, Florence, girl; Duston and Sierra Wright, Florence, girl, Ruby Harlow
