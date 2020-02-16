Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Feb. 2: Amilcar Figueroa and Maria Castillo, of Tuscumbia, girl, Genesis G. Figueroa Castillo
• Feb. 3: Takenya Sledge, of Florence, girl, Jhelani Renee Sledge
• Feb. 5: William and Lindsey Wright, of Florence, girl, Emma Denise Wright; Stuart and Darion Wright, of Phil Campbell, girl, Emma Grace Wright; Alvaro and Tess Marquez, of Hackleburg, girl, Delsie Cielo Marquez; Drennon and Ashley Hovater, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Lyla Denise Hovater
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Feb. 4: Devin and Savanna Spires, Florence, boy, Sage Ryker
• Feb. 5: Patrick and Kelsey Hollandsworth, Killen, boy, Emmett Kole; Mitchell Claunch and Tiffany Church, Tuscumbia, girl, Rayna James; Robert and Taylor Aldridge, Killen, boy, River James; Jermey Barnett and Shaniqua Davis, Florence, girl, Reagan Rain
• Feb. 6: Tony Parker and Abriana Presley, Leighton, boy, Arrius Jace; Paul McAdams and Kelly Grigsby, Florence, boy, Brandon Cole; Kelsey Tucker, Rogersville, boy, LeLand Kash; Jacob and Marlee Pope, Killen, girl, Emma Claire
• Feb. 7: Justin and Cara Shelton, Trinity, boy, Blaise Matthew; Dylan Deak and Breanna Simpson, Rogersville, boy, Oliver Miles
• Feb. 8: Jacob and Candace Dill, Phil Campbell, girl, Olivia Kate
• Feb. 9: Daniel and Haley Eason, Florence, girl, Macey Blair
• Feb. 10: Taylor and Amber Thompson, Florence, girl, Beck Caroline; Christopher and Courtney Faulkner, Waterloo, girl, Oaklynn Grace; Joseph and Alli Belue, Florence, John Ezra
