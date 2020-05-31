Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• May 14: William Robinson and Emily Sharpton, of Russellville, girl, Anna Kori Robinson; Gracie Patterson, of Tucumbia, boy, Adrian Brandt Garcia; Tomas Larios and Rosa Castro, of Russellville, girl, Martina Larios Castro; Joseph and Sarah Brasco, of Tuscumbia, girl, Hannah Grace Brasco
• May 16: Daniel Kelley and Kayla Richey, of Florence, girl, Lena Brooke Kelley; Austin Brazell and Chasity Bell, of Phil Campbell, boy, Carter Len Brazell
• May 17: Justin and Nevaeh Dobbs, of Hamilton, girl, Ayla Mae Dobbs
• May 18: Markale Stinnett and Porshe Paris, of Florence, boy, Brailyn McKenzie Stinnett; Justin and Leslie Whitten, of Florence, girl, Darby Jolene Whitten
• May 19: Sean and Barbara Moe, of Tuscumbia, girl, Zyla Blue Moe; Cody and Amie Hampton, of Florence, girl, Adeline Sophia Hampton; McKenzie Harris and Tyronza Crum, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Khloee Dior Harris; Braden Newton and Kaidin Wallace, of Russellville, boy, William Nathaniel Newton
• May 20: Kristin Carter, of Tuscumbia, girl, Vivian Catherine Lynch; Tarin and Katelyn Puckett, of Red Bay, girl, Rylee Michelle Puckett
• May 21: Garrett and Christina Catching, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Paul Lawrence Catching; Bernardo Gutierrez and Teresa Tum, of Russellville, girl, Maria Alexandra Gutierrez Tum
• May 22: Joshua and Casie Simmons, of Leighton, girl, Lakin Grace Simmons
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• May 18: Barry and Lisa Woods, Florence, girl; Patrick Marasciulo and Jeanny Gordon-Marasciulo, Florence, boy, Ripley Scott; Kasey Carr, Florence, boy, Zaiven Russell
• May 19: Darion Bonton and Hallie Abernathy, Killen, girl, Harlem Burnette Sky
• May 20: Kyle and Stacy Groover, Florence, girl, Elsie Kate; Feontrel and Tiera Gardner, Muscle Shoals, girl, Layla Mariah; Rodrick and Jerrica Jackson, Florence, girl, Rodariah Rondell
• May 21: Gary Simbeck and Tara Jones, Killen, boy; Glendon and Ronda Ashley, Russellville, girl, Gemma Lynn; Jessica Morrison, Florence, boy, Skyler Isiah
• May 23: Lakensha McLemore, Florence, girl, Zoei Shanel; Shaylee Collins, Florence, boy, Keagyn Ray; Daniel and Felisha Lorenzo, Florence, boy, Ezra Ortega
• May 24: Samuel and Kelsey Stephenson, Killen, boy, Reece Samuel
• May 25: Cody and Bridget Burbank, Killen, boy, Cayson Lance; Joseph and Ashley Ritchie, Moulton, boy, Reece Maverick; Jeffrey and Kayla Riffle, Trinity, boy, Finley Elias
