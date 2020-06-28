Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• June 13: William and Gabreial Copeland, of Mount Hope, boy, William Daxton Copeland
• June 14: Kyle and Keshia Senkbeil, of Vina, girl, Emma Kay Senkbeil; Juan Padron and Araceli Dominguez, of Tuscumbia, boy, Carlos Fransisco Padron
• June 15: Donald Hawkins and Brandy Hernandez, of Double Springs, boy, Ryan Lee Hawkins; Brian Tait and Peyton Gilbert, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Emlyn Michelle Tait; Jeremy Lindsey and Allison Battles, of Sheffield, girl, Averee Rae Lindsey
• June 16: Keon McArthur and Kendra Fuqua, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Kaydence Jade McArthur; Erial Wilson, of Sheffield, girl, Dahlia Ann Wilson
• June 17: Davey McKinney and Madison McKinney, of Tuscumbia, girl, Mylee Blaire McKinney; Lacy Crittenden, of Russellville, boy, Joseph Christopher Crittenden
• June 18: Ashley Nelms, of Russellville, boy, Kylan Delane Nelms; Seth and Kelsey Rhudy, of Tuscumbia, boy, Jett Malone Rhudy; Douglas and Hanna Bryant, of Tuscumbia, girl, Remington Michelle Bryant; Blake Uselton and Casey Myrick, of Cherokee, girl, Avaleigh Rose Uselton; Caitlin Worsham, of Town Creek, girl, Emerson Rose Worsham; Chris Bernards and Justice Carter, of Sheffield, boy, Kingstun Austin-John Bernards
• June 19: Ariel Brown, of Haleyville, girl, Thea Ann Brown; Gary and Stephanie White, of Phil Campbell, boy, Connor James White; Ketric Mason and Arianna Mullins, of Florence, boy, Keon Jamar Mason
North Alabama Medical Center
• June 8: Brandon Phillips and Katie Hawkins, Tuscumbia, boy, Hegan Ray; Stephen Foster and Kaycee Lambert, Sheffield, boy, Tobias Ray
• June 9: Skyler Hill and Brianna Henson, Muscle Shoals, boy, Braxton Lake; Briana Davis, Florence, girl, Hadlee Faye
• June 10: Todd Keeton and Lori McKee, Muscle Shoals, girl, Tegan Rose; Cole and Tasha McDougal, Killen, boy, Cohen Lee; Jade West, Florence, girl, Jayla Elise
• June 11: David and Megan Harrison, Sheffield, boy, Henry Olliver; Brandon Harris and April Wilkinson, Florence, boy, Jaylon Oneal; Steven Borden and Christan Carpenter, Florence, boy, Rylan Tate
• June 12: Jerrlyn Kirkman, Leighton, boy, Chosen One Martel
• June 13: Patrick and Abby Fleming, Russellville, boy, Cole Thomas
• June 15: Floyd Jones III and Danesha Jones, Muscle Shoals, boy, Kova Montrez
• June 16: Jerry Caldwell and Ruby Houle, Leighton, girl, Emma Jade
• June 17: Joshua Avirett and Courtney Crittenden, Killen, boy, Max Ryan; Kimberly White, Florence, girl, Camila Grace; Micah and Breanna Camp, Killen, girl, Addison Ivey
• June 18: Dane and Faith Ezzell, Vina, boy, Warner Dane; Randle and Tasha Dillard, Iuka, Mississippi, girl; Jordan and Tara Harper, Florence, boy, Bennett James; Chad and Hannah Menard, Rogersville, boy, Atlas Ian; Zachary and Amber Cantrell, Hackleburg, boy, River Cain; Amber Riggins, Killen, girl, Aubrey Lynn
