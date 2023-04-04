• March 20: Emily Woods and Jesse Oswald, Florence, boy, True Lee Woods; Taneshia Peters, Leighton, girl, Dru’Riah Michelle Peters; Anna and Jaquaye Minor, Florence, girl, Julia Quinn Minor
• March 21: Kayla Hooper and Nathan Pounders, Cherokee, girl, Hayes Amileigh Pounders; Teresa Perez and Tyler McClain, Mount Hope, girl, Tailsey Amiyah McClain
• March 22: Jasmine Jones and Torron Cole, Tuscumbia, girl, Hazel Faith Cole; Madison Johnson and Cody Key, Guin, boy, Declan Haze Key; Maci and Jonathan Long, Haleyville, boy, Jon Henry Long; Erica and Dillard Colburn, Hamilton, girl, Saige McKynlee Colburn
• March 23: Chelsea and Benjamin Ray, Florence, girl, Ivy Lauren Ray
• March 25: Majala West, Tuscumbia, boy, Karmari Amir Busby
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• March 22: Clay and Summer Clemmons, Florence, girl, Cypress Ann; Andrew Myhan and Billie Gilbert, Muscle Shoals, girl, Ellie Ann; Benjamin and Stephanie Stewart, Tuscumbia, boy, Benjamin Avery
• March 23: Elijah and Riley Walker, Killen, boy, Lewis Jeffrey; Benjamin and Bailey Inman, Lexington, girl
• March 24: Tristen and Audrey Woods, Tuscumbia, girl, Adaline Faith
• March 27: Alexander and Paula Gorlovski, Florence, girl, Kira LeighAnn
• March 28: Bradley and Ashley Bailey, Haleyville, girl, Josie Elaine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.