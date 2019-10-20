Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Oct. 6: Lamaric and Kendra King, of Tuscumbia, girl, Kaloni Marie King; Dartanian Cruz and Julieana Waytech, of Russellville, girl, Aurora Grace Cruz
• Oct. 7: Thomas and Courtney Zills, of Florence, girl, Ava Noelle Zills; Kyle and Starnee’Sha Reeder, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Kylee Desiree Reeder; Amandeep Gangar and Edilvin Rocha, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Natalia Itzel Gangar Rocha
• Oct. 8: Logan and Kayla Lewis, of Tuscumbia, boy, Jonah Walker Lewis
• Oct. 9: Samantha Wilson, of Cherokee, boy, Max Neal Bingham
• Oct. 10: Corey Puckett and Elizabeth McNatt, of Russellville, boy, Langston Brice Puckett; Kala Abernathy, of Tuscumbia, boy, Pryce Ashton Steward
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Oct. 8: Josh and Carrie Mosteller, Muscle Shoals, girl, Allie Kate; Henry Hoang and Ngoc Nguyen, Muscle Shoals, girl
• Oct. 9: Angela Bryant, Killen, boy; Adam and Molly Mills, Sheffield, girl, James Anna; Alexandria Williams, Tuscumbia, girl, Kiera LaSha; Thomas and Deborah Stamos, Bear Creek, boy, David Isaiah; Johnathon and Nicole Steen, Rogersville, girl, Harper Riley; Phillip and Valerie Evans, Florence, boy, Noah Charles; Tiffany Richardson, Sheffield, girl, Ja’Nyiah Lee
• Oct. 10: Jarod and Michelle Hovater, Florence, boy, Grant Allison; John and Holley Clemmons, Florence, boy, Hoyt Allen; Garien Shelby and Ashley Johnston, Florence, girl, Gracyn Makanna; Joshua and Reann Wear, Muscle Shoals, boy, Joshua Evan Jr.; Zach and Jennifer Defoor, Florence, boy, Jaxson Liam; Tyler and Makayla Godsey, Phil Campbell, boy; Lance and Susanna Stephenson, Florence, girl, Sophia Jane
• Oct. 11: Josh Hice and Ashley Ahlgren, Lexington, boy, Jett Greyson; Jacob and Ashley McDougal, Florence, boy, Levi Jacob
• Oct. 12: Kristy Bevis, Florence, girl, Louise Elizabeth; Chelsey Purser, Florence, girl
• Oct. 13: Landon and Megan Thompson, Florence, girl, Autumn Brooke; Dustin and Ashley Fike, Tuscumbia, girl, Brinley Ann
• Oct. 14: Justin and Amy Davis, Florence, boy, Brysin Alexander-Wayne; Justin and Kayla Harris, Phil Campbell, boy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.