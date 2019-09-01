Helen Heller Hospital, Sheffield
• Aug. 17: Justin Scott and Bridget Tucker, of Russellville, boy, Tucker Cole Scott
• Aug. 18: Adam and Miriah Brink, of Florence, boy, Wells Oliver Brink; Efrain Alvarado and Rosa Lopez, of Russellville, boy, Ander Alvarado Lopez; Clayton and Claire Malone, of Florence, girl, Collins Marie Malone
• Aug. 19: Joshua Quinn and Amanda Myrick, of Russellville, boy, Stefan Adam Quinn; Jacob Makley and Morgan Hill, of Sheffield, girl, Alayna Jayde Makley; Clint and Christy Alley, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, girl, Ella Kate Alley; Jonathan and Maggie Dill, of Phil Campbell, girl, Mila Ellis Dill; Irineo and Crystal Rico, of Loretto, Tennessee, girl, Avah Marie Rico
• Aug. 20: Destam and Amanda Cremeens, of Tuscumbia, boy, Destan Cove Cremeens; Jonathan and Lauren Hall, of Haleyville, girl, Madelyn Nicole Hall
• Aug. 21: Dustin McCreless and Linzee Garas, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Zaylen Ryker Wayne Garas
• Aug. 23: Brian and Meagan Brown, of Florence, girl, Meadow Rose Brown
• Aug. 24: Lizardo and Berta Farfan, of Hamilton, boy, Alejandro Sebastion Farfan
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Aug. 20: Cheyenne and Jacob Stanfield, Florence, boy, Rory Zane
• Aug. 21: Rodergus and Tiffany Anderson, Florence, boy, Rod Marquette Jr.; Chris and Haleigh Stevenson, Florence, girl, Kylie Marie; Gustavo Hernandez and Ema Diego, Haleyville, girl, Lorena Elizabeth; Aaron and Marissa Parrish, Russellville, girl, Lucy Gwendolyn
• Aug. 22: Servando and Jennifer Lopez, Florence, girl, Natalie Sarahi; Evan and Leslie Mansell, Muscle Shoals, boy, Deacon Morgan; Jake and Kelsie Harrington, Florence, boy, Jackson Lee
• Aug. 23: Travis Wells and Ashly Higginbotham, Florence, girl, Octavia Isabel
• Aug. 24: Christian Sage and Staci Stephens, Waterloo, girl, Shiloh Denay Zia
• Aug. 26: Larry Loudy and Shalae Gilmer, Florence, girl, Mia Renee; Jason and Kellony Kristof, Killen, boy, Jason Alexander Jr.
