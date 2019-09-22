Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Sept. 6: Briana Chandler, of Hamilton, boy, William Phoenix Crane
• Sept. 9: David Vallejo and Sarah Cole, of Tuscumbia, boy, David Jace Vallejo; Noah Colburn and Cynthia Gonzales, of Russellville, boy, Drake Elias Colburn; Joseph and Katlyn McMickin, of Haleyville, girl, Joslyn Kaye McMickin; Antonio Parker and Destiny Duvall, of Florence, girl, Eden Sarena Parker
• Sept. 10: Daniel and Jamie Kelly, of Rogersville, girl, Skylar Violet Elaine Kelly; Antonio Rosas and Areli Garcia, of Russellville, boy, Santiago Anthony Rosas Garcia
• Sept. 11: Amanda Milligan, of Phil Campbell, boy, Maddox Reid Milligan; Daniel and Monica Raineri, of Haleyville, boy, Rennick Leelan Raineri
• Sept. 12: Jonathan and Leslie Scogin, of Tuscumbia, boy, Jaxon Finley Scogin; Bradley Mills and Shanna Sharpston, of Tuscumbia, boy, Luca Oryn Mills; Robert and Cynthia Whitaker, of Hackleburg, girl, Bailey Nicole Whitaker; Troy and Amy Oliver, of Tuscumbia, boy, Foster Ryan Oliver; Preston and Mallorie Settle, of Tuscumbia, boy, William Raymond Settle
• Sept. 13: Emily Cameron, of Red Bay, girl, Zoe Lynn Marie Hammett
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Sept. 10: Jaime Garcia and Tamara Molina, Florence, boy, Liam Christopher; Timothy and Kayla Akers, Muscle Shoals, boy, Mayes McCarley
• Sept. 11: Jacob Parker and Taylor Dinsmore, Russellville, boy, Jakobee Haven; Lucas and Jennifer Stooksberry, Lexington, boy, Nicholas Jay; Edgar Gonzalez and Gloria Wyrick, Tuscumbia, boy, Leon Eduardo; William and Carmanetta Spearman, Florence, girl, Mia Karis Rose; Daniel and Erikka Sharp, Florence, boy, Hudson Lane; Erin Almon and Kierra Burgess, Florence, girl, Emerie Khalia
• Sept. 12: Amazio Hollingsworth and Micaela Petrosky, Florence, boy
• Sept. 13: Samuel and Morgan Benson, Florence, girl, Avery Claire; William and Elizabeth Hollingsworth, Hamilton, girl, Golden Joy; Kenderick and Tasia Sparks, Florence, boy, Kamden Reed
• Sept. 14: Michael and Katy Beth Carr, Florence, girl, Eleanor Marie; Jovany Vargas and Denise Maldonado, Russellville, boy, Micky Robert; Alex and Whitley Fragale, Russellville, girl
• Sept. 16: Bryant and Tiara Bonds, Russellville, boy, Laylen Uriyah Lee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.