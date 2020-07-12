Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• June 30: Roland Woods and Courtney Tidwell, of Hackleburg, girl, Athena Blakelynn Daystar Woods; Joshua and April Warhurst, of Phil Campbell, girl, Elizabeth June Warhurst
• July 1: Nicholas and Chelsea Schmittou, of Vina, girl, Kinsleigh Willson Schmittou; Chester and Sarah Dye, of Florence, boy, Easton Lee Dye; Isubio Gomez and Martha Velazquez, of Russellville, girl, Scarlett Alina Gomez Velazquez
• July 2: Daniel and Heather Frederick, of Bear Creek, girl, Sadie Claire Frederick
• July 4: Cashana Davis, of Sheffield, girl, Ahloni Selah Cheatom; John and Olivia Baggett, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Jackson Thomas Baggett
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• June 30: Eric Garland and Ciera Wilson, Florence, boy, Xavier Charles; Reginald Glenn-Cleveland and Sarah Seidl, Louisville, Kentucky, girl, Ariyah Marie; Kevin and April Aday, Florence, girl, Addalynn Grace; Christopher and Krista Hand, Florence, boy, Alijah Kash; Spenser Moore and Erica Black, Florence, girl, Addison Kathleen
• July 1: Keara Darby, Florence, girl, Navy Giselle; Lorenzo Clark and Shelby Qualls, Savannah, Tennessee, boy; Tonya Allen, Florence, boy, Tymbirlind LaMauze; Trey and Jessi Tidwell, Muscle Shoals, girl, Viviann Jo
• July 2: Timothy and Kerri Grimes, Florence, boy, Timothy Ryan
• July 4: Mitchell and Amy Moor, Killen, girl, Paisley Lynn; Timothy Brown and Brittne Stanford, Florence, girl, Chelsea Lee
