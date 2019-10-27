Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Oct. 14: Andrew and Brittany Gautney, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Elizabeth Grace; Lauren Bolton, of Sheffield, boy, Kaiden Alexander; Cameron Clemmons and Maggie Sexton, of Tuscumbia, boy, Axten Riley Clemmons; Jonathon Case and Ashley Atwell, of Florence, girl, Hazel Nicole Case; Auston and Amber Baker, of Phil Campbell, boy, Jaxtyn Nathaniel
• Oct. 15: Johnathan and Ashley Foust, of Sheffield, girl, Maddilynn Faith
• Oct. 16: Montresa Jackson, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Montresa Female
• Oct. 18: Adam and Ashley Kinsey, of Killen, boy, Raylan James; Christopher and Leanna Taylor, of Russellville, boy, Maddox Ryan; Andres Tomas and Molly Fuentes, of Russellville, boy, Adrian Aguilar Tomas
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Oct. 15: Johnathan and Whitney McCartt, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Rhett Allen
• Oct. 16: William Howells and Tiffany Glaze, of Florence, girl, Harper Faye; Gustavo Sanchez and Kayla Lowery, of Florence, girl; Kyle and Sara Moor, of Florence, boy, Harrison James; Angel and Norma Vargas, of Russellville, boy
• Oct. 17: Dameon Troupe and Brooklyn Lovett, of Florence, Nevaeh Willow; Robert Holt and Shaundra Brewer, of Florence, girl, Avaleigh Skye; Joshua and Scarlett Johnson, of Killen,boy, Jetson David Marshall; Ryan and Victoria Aplin, of Florence, girl, Naomi Faye
• Oct. 18: Michael Mitchell and Jamey Parker, of Phil Campbell, boy; Keenan and Deborah Keil, of Russellville, boy, Joel Alexander
• Oct. 20: Madalyn Holland, of Florence, boy, Orlando Liam
