Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• July 6: Christina Balentine, of Florence, boy, Eli Finn Balentine; Richard and Mary Barnowsky, of Tuscumbia, boy, Charlie Christopher Barnowsky; Patric and Laken Langsten, of Florence, boy, Patten Blaise Langsten; Devan Johnson and Brittany Patrick, of Tuscumbia, boy, James Roy Johnson; Greg and Audra Wilbanks, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Evelyn Blake Wilbanks
• July 8: Austin Rainey and Lindsay Balentine, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Jesse Dale Rainey; Dustin Taylor and Jennifer Tisdale, of Sheffield, boy, Ryder Jack Taylor; Hector and Autumn Herrera, of Hackleburg, girl, Gabriella Nicole Herrera
• July 9: Tim Jenkins and Teri Gonzalez, of Cherokee, boy, Murphy Wayne Maximus Jenkins; Chris and Jacklyn Melton, of Russellville, boy, Jaxtyn Parker Melton; Erik and Monica McDonald, of Belmont, boy, Henry Payne McDonald; Jessica Kelley, of Haleyville, girl, T’Yaja Monet’ Embry
• July 10: Jesus Toro and Nelia Lopez, of Red Bay, girl, Alaia Toro Lopez; Bayleigh Childers, of Hodges, girl, Vaeda Grace Cole; James and Ashley Maxwell, of Cherokee, boy, William Owen Maxwell
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• July 8: Kevin White and Kimberly Calhoun, Russellville, boy, Liam Ezra; Josh and Anna Kate Trzaskoma, Florence, boy, Logan Reid
• July 9: Allen and Megan Owen, Hackleburg, girl, Lila Kate Grace; Mark Davis and Kya Nance, Leighton, boy, Aiden Michael
• July 10: Tony and Leah Bush, Florence, boy, Henry Walker; Dayun Cooper and Tammy Hayle, Florence, girl, Madilynn Rayne
• July 12: Elmer Gonzalez and Cecilia Garcia, Florence, girl
• July 13: Ashlie Reid, Florence, boy, Liam Alexander; Justin and Jennifer Swinney, Phil Campbell, boy, Jackson Troy; Lance and Ashley Patterson, Muscle Shoals, boy, Grayson Case; Dustin and Ashley Bogus, Florence, boy, Brett Warren
