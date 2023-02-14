• Jan. 29: Carman and Justin Cunniff, of Hamilton, boy, Elliot Dutton Cunniff; Cassie Combs and Taylor June, of Phil Campbell, girl, Lilith May June
• Jan. 30: Margaret and Aaron Cornelius, of Lexington, girl, Audrey Clayton Cornelius
• Jan. 31: Kaitlin Gonzalez and Cory Carlile, of Tuscumbia, girl, Alexandria Willow Carlile
• Feb. 1: Jasmine Stewart, of Tuscumbia, boy, Eric Matthew Stewart; Makenzie and Gerrod Marlin, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Macie De’Ann Marlin; Aspen and Thomas Masterson, of Tuscumbia, boy, Shepard Wayne Masterson; Tiffany and Jonathan Rutledge, of Tishomingo, girl, Alayna Faith Rutledge; Josefina Vega and Joshuar Carrion Ramirez, of Sheffield, boy, Erick Carrion Vega
• Feb. 2: Brandi Miller and David Sanchez, of Tuscumbia, girl, Elizabeth Rose Sanchez; Cecilia Mederos Santana and Iban Alcoccer Ramirez, of Russellville, boy, Caleb Alcoccer Mederos; Zitlalli Ambrosio and Carlos Rodgriguez, of Haleyville, girl, Karla Rodriguez Zitlalli
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Jan. 26: Joshua and Kayla Ford, Muscle Shoals, girl, Parker Lynne; Josephine Watson, Rogersville, girl, Rowan Melene Faye; Maggie Howard, Killen, girl, Emma Kay
• Jan. 27: Dale and Elizabeth Thomas, Florence, boy, Dayton Alec
• Jan. 28: Drake and Taylor Williams, Russellville, boy, Mason Drake
• Jan. 29: Ryler and Leah Pigg, Rogersville, girl, Karalee Kate
• Jan. 30: James and Kathryn Nunley, Killen, girl, Brie Kathryn
• Jan. 31: Larry and Natalie Ikemire, Florence, boy, Sterling Flynn; Juliana and Chalee Lawrence, Killen, boy, Frankie Juke
• Feb. 1: Jackson and Taylor Jones, Florence, boy, Dutton Ellis; Zechariah and Janna Price, Florence, girl, Amelia Claire
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Feb. 1: Angelica Juan, Russellville, girl, Aurora Rose Juan
• Feb. 3: Courtney Thigpen, Florence, girl, Cora Rose; Matthew and Hannah Baggett, Florence, boy, Bennett Luke
• Feb. 4: Caleb and Julia Woods, Florence, girl, Astrid Irene
• Feb. 6: Krysta Robinson, Florence, girl, Madisyn Grace; James and Lakelynn Woods, Florence, girl, Haisley Jo
