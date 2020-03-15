Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• March 2: Dustin and Brittney Roberts, of Sheffield, boy, Lincoln Samuel Layne Roberts; Austin Rodriguez and Maria Moreno, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Luis David Rodriguez Moreno; Clay Wilson and Jordan Murray, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Loxleigh Evonne Wilson
• March 3: Evan and Lashae Landers, of Hackleburg, girl, Elizabeth Nickole Landers; Michael Granville and Dionah Williams, of Tuscumbia, girl, Rayleigh Autumn Granville
• March 4: Richard and Kimberly Blair, of Belmont, boy, Matthew Easton Blair
• March 5: Chris and Alana Swinney, of Russellville, boy, Joseph Alan Swinney; Douglas Berryman and Sidney Gipson, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Beckett Reece Berryman
• March 6: Marquis Booker and Zena Harris, of Town Creek, girl, Jordyn Makenzie Harris; Biren and Urvi Patel, of Tuscumbia, girl, Ayva Biren Patel
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• March 3: Kristin Hoffman, Athens, girl, Oakleigh Raelynn; Brian Shiers and Jennifer Horton, Florence, girl, Kenley Jayde; Duncan and Brooklyn Godwin, Florence, girl, Joanna Hope; Lucas and Gracie Parker, Tuscumbia, girl, Clary Rose
• March 4: John and Elisabeth Evans, Muscle Shoals, boy, Rhys Fitzgerald
• March 5: Christopher and Andrea Crews, Florence, boy, Mark Aaron; Nathaniel Welch and Kaitlin Lambert, Sheffield, girl, Aeva Danielle
• March 6: Brad and Sierra Ginevan, Muscle Shoals, boy, Elliot McLeod; Shelby and Bertdell Estep, Cherokee, boy, Lane Gates
• March 9: Kara Campbell, Phil Campbell, boy, Bentlee Craig
