Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Jan. 17: Christopher Smith and Alexis Patterson, of Russellville, girl, Mila Riverlyn Smith; Bailey Tank and Brianna Landers, of Killen, boy, Rhyderlynn Earl Tank
• Jan. 18: Daniel and Sara Miller, of Hamilton, boy, Owen Daniel Miller
• Jan. 20: Courtavious Blanchard and Lauren Crawford, of Russellville, girl, Kaidance Armoni Blanchard; Lydia Alex, of Sheffield, boy, John Slade McDonald; Dustin and Tiffany Simmons, of Russellville, girl, Finleigh Gray Simmons; Joshua and Katelin Quillen, of Russellville, girl, Denver Jean Quillen
• Jan. 21: Brenda Bohannon, of Phil Campbell, girl, Haisley Skye Williams
• Jan. 23: Austin and Heather Gentry, of Hamilton, girl, Baylor Blu Gentry; Nanci Luna Ponce, of Russellville, boy, Jacob Luna; Zackery Skipworth and Madeline Liveoak, of Tuscumbia, girl, Eleanor Grace Skipworth; Brannon and Amanda Wilbanks, of Russellville, boy, Maverick Lane Wilbanks
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Jan. 21: Jasper and Tiffany Keller, Cherokee, girl, A’Nyiah Brye’el; Jamaal Young and Contessa Whiteside, Muscle Shoals, boy
• Jan. 22: Thor Swims and Katherine Herron, Phil Campbell, boy, Atlas Theodore; Erik and Bethany Fuller, Russellville, boy, Lincoln Hugh; Christopher Norton and Jennifer Hamel, Mount Hope, girl
• Jan. 23: Steven Warhurst and Wendy Mayfield, Muscle Shoals, boy, Linkon Cole; Charles Stratford III and Addie Stratford, Muscle Shoals, boy, Charles Roland IV
• Jan. 24: Johnathon and Kristin Tompkins, Phil Campbell, girl; Melissa Hill, Russellville, girl
• Jan. 26: Taishun Abernathy and Angelica Atchley, Russellville, boy, Kingston Lee
• Jan. 27: Dustin and Cassie Uhlman, Sheffield, boy, Levi Kenneth; Dustin and Cassie Uhlman, Sheffield, boy, Lainey Renee; Coby King and Skyler Nelson, Russellville, girl, Adalynn Claire; Ales and Hope Langrehr, Savannah, Tennessee, girl, Layney Marie; Jake Bearden and Hannah Wilson, Killen, girl, Anzlee Jo
