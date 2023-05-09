• April 23; Brooklyn and Bobby Harper, Russellville, boy, Axel Creed Harper
• April 24: Noemi Trevino and Edgar Marchan, Haleyville, girl, Dalila Amelia Marchan; Sarah and Chester Dye, Florence, girl, Olivia Grace Dye
• April 26: Krysta and Justin Lowry, Florence, boy, Andrew Howell Lowry; Marisa and Dillon Goines, Muscle Shoals, boy, Lincoln Arthur Goines; Emily Emerson and David R. Stewart III, Red Bay, boy, Marcus-Jo DeWayne Stewart
• April 27: Jaserie and Kristopher McNatt, Florence, boy, Easton Blaise McNatt; Megan and Justin Doss, Lynn, boy, Nathaniel Reed Doss; Abrielle and Anthony Aguirre, Sheffield, girl, Abrielle Lizette Aguirre
• April 28: Juana Nicolas, Russellville, boy, Valentin Adrean Felipe Manuel
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• April 25: William Swindle and Malarie Keller, Hamilton, girl; Matthew and Mollie Rolin, Trinity, boy, Jonah Thomas; Jordan and Lori-Anna Byrd, Florence, boy, Cooper Alexander
• April 26: Tyler Britnell and Taylor Grace, Haleyville, girl, Elliana Jane; Austin Mosley and Susan Horn, Haleyville, girl; Brooks and Danielle Canup, Florence, girl, Olivia Blake; Cody and Ella Thomas, Killen, boy, Abel Ray
• April 27: Steven and Jordain Nix, Decatur, girl, Charlotte Brooke; Tyler Forshey and Ashley Coffelt, Russellville, girl, Eleanora Rose; Latosha Huckaba, Haleyville, girl, Khloe Mae
• April 28: Jason and Kandy Tinnon, Killen, girl, Jewel Lynn; Joshua Sebastian and Cierra Howard, Russellville, girl, Lydia Grace; Jonathan and Charity Wade, Killen, girl, Adalynn Eloise
• April 29: James and Sara Aycock, Tuscumbia, boy, Corbin Beckett
• May 1: Nathan and Emily Salinas, Muscle Shoals, boy, Joseph Benaiah David; Caleb and Jessyca Miller, Killen, boy
