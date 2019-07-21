Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• July 7: Esvin Leiva and Nidia Alva, of Russellville, girl, Daleyza Elizabeth Leiva Alva
• July 8: Cody and September Birmingham, of Red Bay, girl, Zoeyharper Sophia Birmingham; Bernardo Solis and Karen Guerrrero, of Russellville, girl, Eliana Sols Guerrero; Joshua and Hannah Cahoon, of Tuscumbia, girl, Brynleigh Ann Cahoon
• July 11: Breyon Holder and Latrese Oliver, of Florence, girl, Leilani Emily Shawn Holder; Trent Miller and Hannah Pharr, of Phil Campbell, girl, Amora Rose Miller; Taj Bates and Malaya Vaughn, of Tuscumbia, girl, Faith Janeah Bates; Tamara Pardue, of Red Bay, boy, Drake Alexander Shumpert
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• July 5: Josh Walls and Megan Wheat, Anderson, girl, Salem Judge
• July 6: Jarron Meade and Adrienne Owens, Muscle Shoals, boy, Jarron Xavier
• July 9: Greg and Lorel Nix, Florence, boy, Asher Ray; Devan and Desseray West, Florence, girl, Daisy Marie
• July 10: Jeremy and Lindley French, Killen, boys, Anderson Luke and Elijah Landon
• July 11: Jason and Ashley Bolton, Killen, girl, Hadley Rae; Jerrald Hamilton and La’Jerri Weakley, Florence, boy, Da’Kyro Creed; Zachary and Jessica Brown, Killen, boy, Maverick Allen; Caysey and Emily Phillips, Florence, girl, Samantha Grace; Royce and Sarah Sparks, Florence, Helena Grace; Jonathan and Whitney Carr, Vina, boy, Jonathan Kash; Demerrious Key and Lakeshia Davis, Florence, boy, Demerrious Cortez; Alexander and Alexandra Sockwell, Muscle Shoals, boy, Jaxton Ray
• July 13: Brandon Reeder and Alexandra Shelton, Florence, boy, Dehaven Elias
• July 14: Christopher and Marissa Johnson, Leighton, boy, Deiondre’ Jarrel; Jeanne Felsted, Anderson, boy, Oliver Scott
• July 15: Kyle McGee and Shaela Hovater, Florence, girl, Raelynn Kinsley; Joey Roberts and Tracy Hannah, Florence, boy, Brantley William; Blake Latham and Emily Richards, Florence, boy, Paxden Blaise; Cody Campbell and Brooke Parris-Morgan, Florence, girl, Wren Harper; Dalton Parker and Amy Blackstock, Florence, boy, Kasen Neil
