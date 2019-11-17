Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Nov. 1: Samuel and Joy Tero, of Florence, boy, Nathan Koepka Tero; Jose and Jessica Diego, of Russellville, boy, Joziah Elian Diego
• Nov. 5: Joe Atkinson and Alysha Kokales, of Florence, boys, Jaxton James Atkinson and Joe Ellis Atkinson Jr.
• Nov. 7: Sergio Goodloe and Baylee Hardesty, of Cherokee, boy, Ryder Kash Goodloe; Malik Johnson and Destiny Gartman, of Tuscumbia, girl, Ensley Ja’Nae Johnson; John and Kayla Marks, of Tuscumbia, girl, Josie Mae Marks; Justin and Leah Bell, of Phil Campbell, girl, Apya Raelynn Bell
• Nov. 8: Dominque Reynolds, of Russellville, boy, Cooper Kane Copeland
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Nov. 4: Courtney Isbell, Florence, girl
• Nov. 5: Gregory Nix and Whitney Stonecipher, Tuscumbia, boy, Sawyer Randall; Timmy and Maggie Ray, Florence, boy, Theodore Rhodes; Kasey and Ashley Wright, Spruce Pine, boy, Kyler Keith; Steadman and Cristina Rutherford, Moulton, boy, Lockie Reese
• Nov. 6: Jake and Keri Newton, Muscle Shoals, girl, Elliott Blake; Matthew Farragher and Haley Greenhill, Phil Campbell, boy, Jase Dwight; Samuel and Kenzi Wallace, Florence, boy, Charlie James
• Nov. 7: Todd and Dana Smith, Florence, boy, Beckett Layke; Tisha Marks, Rogersville, girl, Khloe Elizebeth
• Nov. 8: Leland and McKayla Walker, Leighton, girl, Lettie Cait
• Nov. 9: Tyler and Jennifer Neeley, Florence, girl, Whitley Kaye; Dakota Demastus and Jordan Testerman, Russellville, boy, Judge Walker
• Nov. 10: Tucker Childers and Morgan Pilgrim, Florence, boy, Kilyn Skye
• Nov. 11: Maria Lopez, Russellville, girl, Pauly Mariela; Joseph and Ashley Keelon, Florence, boy, Adler Reid; Ethan and Kimberly Fleming, Hackleburg, boy, Maverick Baker
