North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
May 1: Christopher McKinney and Jennifer Brown, Florence, girl, Macy Mae
May 5: Kevin and Amanda Aaron, Tuscumbia, boy, Luke Maddox; Codey and Rachel Rose, Killen, boy, Graham Mitchell; Hunter Moon and Saylor Thompson, Florence, girl, Luna LeeAllen
May 6: Adam Evans and Jessica Evans, Florence, girl, Alice January; Riley and Nichole Holt, Haleyville, girl, Anna Marie; Krysta Robinson, Florence, girl, Jordyn Marie
May 7: Anthony and Casey Hester, Florence, boy, Tate Samuel; Brandon White and Alexandria Jackson, Spruce Pine, boy, Bryton Jay
May 8: Garth Green and Ashley Tucker, Moulton, boy, Rhett Case; Devin Hooper and Hannah Newman, Sheffield, boy, Drake Tyler; William and Haley Hayes, Florence, boy, William Baylor
May 9: Clayton and Angel Mcnatt, Red Bay, girl, Myka Rae
May 10: James and Kymberly Perreira, Tuscumbia, girl, Lilliana Aulani; Jose Aranda and Nancy Ambrosio, Russellville, girl, Luna Sofia
May 11: Devin and Jessica Thrasher, Florence, girl; Joey and Amber Wright, Killen, boy, Luke Allen
