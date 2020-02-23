Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Feb. 10: Justin Willis and Joleen Jansen, of Sheffield, boy, Jonoathan Alexander Willis; Rickey and Haley Parrish, of Florence, girl, Ember Jo Parrish; Hector Gonzalez and Juana Francisco, of Russellville, boy, Melvin Gonzalez Francisco
• Feb. 11: Daniel and Allisyn Gravitt, of Russellville, girl, Gwenevere Nell Gravitt
• Feb. 13: Jared and Heather Fannin, of Hamilton, boy, John Luke Fannin
• Feb. 14: Christian Montgomery and Destinee Cowley, of Florence, girl, Skylar Khristina Hines
• Feb. 15: Billy Patterson and Betty Champion, of Russellville, girl, Emily Mae Patterson
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Feb. 11: Joseph Dawson and Trinity Strickland, Red Bay, girl, Raeleigh Grace Stalls
• Feb. 12: Jesus and Brittany Jimenez, Florence, girl, Jesany Nikolina; Jacob and Morgan Murray, Leighton, boy, Jon Owen
• Feb. 13: Peyton Barnes, Florence, girl, Ivy Lynn
• Feb. 14: George Petty and Patricia Peoples, Killen, boy, Patrick Allen; Matt and Katelyn Phillips, Tuscumbia, boy, John Connor
• Feb. 15: Daniel and Amy Bishop, Rogersville, boy, Noah Daniel; Josh Harris and Chasity Spires, Hackleburg, girl, Harper DiAnn; Jose and Kayla Gutierrez, Tuscumbia, girl, Samantha Nicole
• Feb. 16: Eric Newbern and Lacie Robinett, Killen, boy, River Cage; Gayther and Christy Watts, Killen, girl, Lilly Rose
• Feb. 17: Tevin Fuqua and LaKendra Short, Sheffield, boy, Kacen DeShawn; Dennoriss and Leigh Ann Richardson, Tuscumbia, girl, Leilani Faith; H.J. and Maulika Patel, Tuscumbia, boy, Yaj Hitendrakumar
