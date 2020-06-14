Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• May 24: Robbie Hallmark, of Russellville, girl, Julia Mae Hallmark; Dylan and Kayla Frederick, of Russellville, girl, Gemma Kay Frederick
• May 25: Wesley Vaughn and Nancy Singleton, of Tuscumbia, boy, Wesley Draven Jace Vaughn
• May 26: Morgun Crowden and Tammy Smith, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Blessence Kaye Crowden; Murray and Brittany Leathers, of Tuscumbia, girl, Evelyn Lucille Leathers
• May 27: Ashley Shultz, of Cherokee, boy, Legend Mykel Bates; Chaise Calhoun and Jessica Lowery, of Russellville, girl, Everleigh Chayce Calhoun; Joshua and Katherine Wadkins, of Tuscumbia, boy, Easton Tyler Wadkins; Mercadies Boatwright, of Red Bay, boy, Keegan Rae Boatwright
• May 28: Todd and Bailey Hill, of Moulton, boy, Aceyn Cruz Hill; Cornelius Davidson and Christine Vickers, of Sheffield, boy, Elijah Deshawn Davidson; Joshua McDill and Sara McMahan, of Russellville, boy, Robert Neal McDill; Liane Barnett, of Sheffield, boy, Kolby Andrew Slatton
• May 31: Mateo Antonio and Amalia Andres, of Russellville, girl, Andrea Roxana Antonio Andres
• June 1: Abisal Pacheco and Virginia Figueroa, of Russellville, girl, Elianeth Pacheco Figueroa; Brett and Virginia McDowell, of Belmont, boy, Kollier Ray McDowell; Tony and Brittany Osborn, of Florence, boy, Mack Monroe Osborn; Mathew Thompson and Stephanie Hendon, of Killen, girl, Ariel Jean Thompson
• June 2: Daniel and Miranda Bradford, of Hackleburg, boy, Ridge Archer Bradford
• June 3: Kevin and Heather Greene, of Bear Creek, girl, Adley Blaire Greene; Ramiro Juan and Melchora Pascual, of Russellville, girl, Rosa Juan
• June 4: Makayla Coman, of Florence, boy, Kacey Micial Johnson; Kyle and Brittney Myhan, of Leighton, boy, James Owen Myhan; Jacob Stern and Charlie Slaton, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Xander Allen Stern
• June 5: Joseph Miller-Hall and Mary Holt, of Tuscumbia, girl, Willow Maye Miller; Kayla Hooper, of Sheffield, boy, Jeremiah Wesley Pounders; Jonathan Long and Maci Sadler, of Haleyville, girl, Adeline Elizabeth Long
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• June 1: James and Ashley Gorrell, Rogersville, girl, Greta Jean
• June 2: Madison Hendricks, Lexington, girl, Olivia Paige; Caleb and Kelly-Grace Treadway, Florence, girl, Charlotte Grace
• June 3: Stanley and Ericka Risner, Florence, boy, Connor Blayne; Christopher and Aleisha Ricks, Florence, girl, Khova Skye; Brandon and Missy Williams, Muscle Shoals, boy, Oliver Phillip; Demetrias Ragland and Natysha Cottrell-Duncan, Tuscumbia, girl, Armoni Darlene Lashae
• June 4: Joshua Hill and Savannah Weaver, Tuscumbia, girl, Willow Amari; Alexander and Mary Graham, Moulton, girl, Riley Jade
• June 5: Amos and Krysten Simmons, Rogersville, boy, Durant Ezekiel ; Robby and Danielle McGalliard, Phil Campbell, girl, Elle Grace; Kristen Grose, Florence, boy, William Korbyn-Levi; Sloane and Tara Dickerson, Florence, boy, Davis Alan
• June 7: Nickolas and Mary May, Killen, boy
• June 8: Matthew Smith and Charlotte Tigner, Florence, boy, Elijah Dayton
